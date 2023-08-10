Laughternoon delight: Comedy impresario DNA bringing stand-up series downtown

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

DNA, that tireless bringer of comedy to the community, has big plans for stand-up fans, beginning later this month with a series he’s calling “Laughternoon.”

The series will include three big comedy shows on consecutive Saturdays beginning Aug. 26 in the serene outdoor space at London Nelson Community Center in downtown Santa Cruz.

With advanced tickets priced at $20, the series will kick off Aug. 26 with national touring comic Amy Miller, well known in Bay Area comedy circles. On Sept. 2, the series will welcome Cleveland-based comic Kiry Shabazz, and will continue Sept. 9 with writer and comic Tony Camin of “The Marijuana Monologues.”

The shows will also feature some local comics and feature acts as well, all late afternoon (4:30 p.m.) in the park. And yes, you’re free to bring your low-back chairs, blankets and picnic lunches. It’ll be a great way to close out the summer.