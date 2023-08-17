Jewel, Ben Harper and more: Sol Festival is on the horizon

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

The Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival is now less than a month away, and the lineup for the three-day event Sept. 15-17 is a banger. Among the headliners is the fine singer-songwriter and 1990s hitmaker Jewel, roots reggae legend Burning Spear and folk/blues star Ben Harper, among many others.