Jewel, Ben Harper and more: Sol Festival is on the horizon
Roaring Camp will be the scene Sept. 15-17 for the Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival, where the big names include Jewel, Ben Harper and Burning Spear. And you can even take the train there from Santa Cruz.
The Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival is now less than a month away, and the lineup for the three-day event Sept. 15-17 is a banger. Among the headliners is the fine singer-songwriter and 1990s hitmaker Jewel, roots reggae legend Burning Spear and folk/blues star Ben Harper, among many others.
Locals, of course, know that mid-September is often the most beautiful and summerlike season of the year, and we all know how golden and glorious it can be up at Roaring Camp in Felton. Tickets are on sale for many kinds of Sol Festival experiences, including RV camping and taking the train up from Santa Cruz.