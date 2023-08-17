Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The Santa Cruz Symphony
Daniel Stewart directing the Santa Cruz Symphony.
(Via Santa Cruz Symphony)
Strauss to Star Wars and Rossini to Ravel, Santa Cruz Symphony fires up for 2023-24 season

By Wallace Baine
Kicking off Sept. 23 at the Civic Auditorium and also playing at the Henry J. Mello Center in Watsonville, the Santa Cruz Symphony’s upcoming season promises variety.

The Santa Cruz Symphony has announced its 2023-24 season, to kick off Sept. 23 with “Echos of Empire,” featuring selections from Strauss and Respighi. On Oct. 21-22, the symphony jumps into the operatic canon with “Operas of Seville,” featuring selections from Rossini, Mozart, Verdi, Bizet and Beethoven.

Moving into 2024, the symphony strikes up again Jan. 20-21 with a performance of Ravel’s “Daphnis & Chloe.” The “Festivals” concert March 23-24 features pieces from Granero, Schumann and Stravinsky. And the season culminates with the symphony’s performance of Bach’s “B Minor Mass,” May 4-5.

That’s followed by the symphony’s annual Pops concert, this time featuring the best of composer John Williams, with selections from “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Jurassic Park” and more. The Pops concert is at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium only, while the other concerts are at both the Civic and at the Henry J. Mello Center in Watsonville.

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

