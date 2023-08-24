It’s never too soon to start planning for Halloween in Santa Cruz County

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Sure, we still have a lot of summer left, but the major fun holiday known as Halloween is not too far in the future, and the Santa Cruz County entertainment schedule is starting to fill in a bit to mark the occasion.

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will feature “Fright Flicks,” scary movies once a week all throughout the month of October at the fabulous Cocoanut Grove. Beginning Oct. 4, the schedule includes “Us,” “Child’s Play,” “Zombieland” and, of course, “Halloween.” This will be a 21-and-over thing, and you get a drink ticket with your $15 admission charge, so it’s clearly an adult vibe.

The Vets Hall in downtown Santa Cruz will be rockin’ Oct. 27 with a Halloween tribute to Frank Zappa (!), including the premiere Zappa tribute band the Stinkfoot Orchestra (which features 15 musicians on stage). Can you imagine what kind of costumes people are going to come up with at a Zappa show?

On Oct. 26, Felton Music Hall will welcome the band ALO in a show called “Halloweekend Haunt.” The visionary Bay Area band Beats Antique is scheduled to perform at The Catalyst on Oct. 28 . It’s not being billed as a Halloween show, but with this band , every day is Halloween.

There’s certain to be more Halloween-themed stuff happening. We’ll keep you updated as they’re announced.