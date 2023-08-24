Santa Cruz Shakespeare takes a bow for 2023 season; next stop, a big 2024

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

It’s the final weekend for Santa Cruz Shakespeare at the Grove at DeLaveaga, with performances of “The Taming of the Shrew,” “King Lear” and Lauren Gunderson’s “The Book of Will” running through Sunday.

If you missed the news , SCS earlier this week announced it will be an even bigger presence in the Santa Cruz performing arts scene in 2024, with five — yep, five — new productions next year: Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and “As You Like It,” and Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” in the summer, followed by a special September production of “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams, and then, at the holiday season, the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.” That’s right, it’s a Shakespeare festival where most of the productions are not Shakespeare.