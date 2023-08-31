Whether your jam is Fleetwood Mac or Mitski, Streetlight is the place to listen in on new albums

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

Streetlight Records in Santa Cruz will be holding a listening party for an album that resonates with older music fans as well as younger ones. It’s a live version of Fleetwood Mac’s power-packed landmark “Rumours,” recorded at a live show in Los Angeles back in 1977, to be released on Friday, Sept. 8. On that same day, Streetlight will host a free listening party for the new album from 5 to 6 p.m.

I was just a kid when “Rumors” was released in ’77, and I was among the legions who loved it then. But if you would tell me that “Gold Dust Woman” would be a thing in 2023, I would say, What are you smoking?