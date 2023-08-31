Whether your jam is Fleetwood Mac or Mitski, Streetlight is the place to listen in on new albums
Downtown Santa Cruz’s Streetlight Records is hosting a listening party for Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours Live” album on its release day next Friday, and you can hear Mitski’s latest, “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We,” there, too, before it hits shelves.
Streetlight Records in Santa Cruz will be holding a listening party for an album that resonates with older music fans as well as younger ones. It’s a live version of Fleetwood Mac’s power-packed landmark “Rumours,” recorded at a live show in Los Angeles back in 1977, to be released on Friday, Sept. 8. On that same day, Streetlight will host a free listening party for the new album from 5 to 6 p.m.
I was just a kid when “Rumors” was released in ’77, and I was among the legions who loved it then. But if you would tell me that “Gold Dust Woman” would be a thing in 2023, I would say, What are you smoking?
On the following Wednesday, Sept. 13, Streetlight will host another listening party, this one for the new album from the singer-songwriter Mitski, two days before its official release. That one seems so much more 2023.