Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Crime scene
(Via Pixabay)
City Life

Man faces voluntary manslaughter charge after fatal fight with friend in Downtown Santa Cruz

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

A visitor to Santa Cruz is facing charges after what police say was a deadly fight between two friends Friday night.

Share

A visitor to Santa Cruz is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter after what police say was a fatal fight between two friends Friday night in Downtown Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz Police said the two men in their 30s — both visiting the area from out of state — were walking together in the area of Front Street and Soquel Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday when they got into an argument and that escalated into a physical altercation.

Officers found one of the men lying unconscious on the ground. He later died in hospital. Investigators have charged the victim’s friend with voluntary manslaughter. Police are withholding the identities of both the victim and the suspect until they can notify the victim’s next of kin. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what led to the fight.

Records show Nikolay Groushevskiy, 37, was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on Saturday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Latest News

Sheriff’s office reports death of 5-year-old after sibling fight in unincorporated Scotts Valley

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office headquarters

Latest News

Sheriff’s office reports death of 5-year-old after sibling fight in unincorporated Scotts Valley

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

A 5-year-old boy died after a fight with his twin brother Wednesday in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to a...

City LifeLatest NewsSanta CruzInstagram
Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
More from Lookout Santa Cruz Staff