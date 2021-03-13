Scotts Valley Library to undergo $3.5M in renovations this fall. Here’s what’s in the works

The Scotts Valley Library will undergo $3.5 million in renovations later this year as part of a package of improvements being made to Santa Cruz Public Library branches.

Although the Scotts Valley library is only 10 years old — one of the newer branches in the system — it is the second most used library in the county and has undergone some wear and tear, according to Scotts Valley officials.

“We’ve worked very hard on this renovation, so we’re providing a library for Scotts Valley that the city really deserves,” Mayor Derek Timm said during a virtual community meeting about the project this week.

A collage of photos of the Scotts Valley branch library, which is set to undergo a $3.5 million renovation later this year as part of library updates. (Courtesy city of Scotts Valley, Group 4)

The city plans to address some key concerns patrons have flagged through the years, including problems with the fireplace, foul smells in the bathroom caused by plumbing issues and drivers entering the parking lot through a one-way exit.

Larger structural upgrades will be funded by Measure S — the $67 million bond measure approved by voters countywide to spruce up county libraries — including bringing the building up to code for seismic activity, replacing a leak-prone roof, purchasing a modernized heating and cooling system and switching to LED lights.

Construction is expected to begin by September, and be completed by the end of the year, according to the design firm Group 4, which drew up the renovation plans.

Other improvements include:

Replacing the gate to the outdoor patio created by Friends of the Library.

Re-striping the parking lot and adding landscaping, new fixtures and benches.

Replacing self-checkout kiosks and improving the entryway information desk.

Adding in automated glass double doors at the main entrance.

Enclosing the fireside room and adding acoustic paneling throughout the library to help reduce noise and create distinct zones for different uses within the building.

Refurbishing furniture, including booths in the teen area, and adding new seating for middle school-aged patrons.

Rearranging some bookshelves and features to allow for better sightliness.

New carpet, flooring and paint in public areas.

Refinishing the exterior of entrance on the eastern side of the building.

Scotts Valley city officials will begin reviewing library plans in early April and will seek bids from construction firms in early June, according to a preliminary timeline for the project. If all goes according to plan, the library will host its grand reopening in early 2022, officials said.