Paseos to the future? New Santa Cruz Riverwalk may open up 10 new restaurant spaces — four on the river

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Santa Cruz County curls along Monterey Bay, but there are precious few places to eat by the water. In the next decade, that will change dramatically as at least 10 new restaurant spaces are added to downtown Santa Cruz, many of which will look out over a new focal waterfront: the San Lorenzo River.

The massive developments that encompass six blocks along Front Street, between Laurel Street and Soquel Avenue , will transform downtown Santa Cruz. Not only will they collectively add hundreds of housing units, many of them affordable, but the three projects planned along Front Street will be oriented toward the river, rather than having their backs to it, and bring with them a slew of new dining options. (Those numbers don’t include the as many as 1,600 additional housing units now in planning south of Laurel Street, adjoining a new Santa Cruz Warriors arena.)

JUMP TO: 530 PROJECT | FRONT STREET/RIVERFRONT PROJECT | 324 FRONT STREET: CRUZ HOTEL PROJECT | PACIFIC FRONT MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT | PACIFIC STATIONS NORTH AND SOUTH

Based on current plans, four of the new restaurants will include outdoor seating that will spill out onto the Santa Cruz Riverwalk, a new pedestrian-only passage that will stretch along the San Lorenzo River between the Soquel Avenue and Laurel Street bridges. Furthermore, three wide walkways, called paseos, will connect Front Street to the riverwalk and offer views of the river currently hidden by existing buildings.

Successful riverwalk projects in cities such as San Antonio, Austin, Chicago and Detroit inspired city planners. There, riverfronts have been transformed into vibrant community spaces for recreation, nightlife and scenic views and become major tourist attractions.

This plan to connect the downtown to the river isn’t new — it’s been part of a long-standing vision for downtown Santa Cruz since the Downtown Recovery Plan was created after the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989. Now called just the Downtown Plan, this document lays out the ideal vision of what the community wanted for downtown as it was rebuilt after the earthquake, says Rebecca Unitt, economic development manager for the City of Santa Cruz. One key component: to connect downtown to the San Lorenzo River.

An artist’s rendering of the Cathcart Paseo/Plaza, marking the approach of the San Lorenzo River from Front Street as part of the Riverfront Apartments project.

The paseos are a piece of the original plan that is finally being implemented in the new developments along Front Street. The wide, open pathways will connect the streets to the riverwalk, and, planners hope, balance out the height of the new buildings — some as high as seven stories. A paseo will also connect the new Cedar Street family apartments that are currently being built to the river along Cathcart Street.

The city hopes people will use the new riverwalk as a public space rather than solely as part of a transportation network, which is how it’s currently used. “Some people will use it to get around as sort of a connection point, but many more will go to it as a destination,” Unitt said. “You’re going to have restaurants that you can only access from the riverwalk. It’s going to be a very different experience of how people can enjoy that area.”

Who will become the tenants for these new restaurant spaces? Unitt says that while the city hasn’t had any direct inquiries yet, she and her colleagues expect to receive more as these projects get closer to coming online.

For its own developments, the city will continue to prioritize minority- and women-owned businesses through the Downtown Pops! program , which is intended to increase diversity among downtown business owners and fill vacant retail spaces. This program aims to lower the barriers of entry to businesses looking to open brick-and-mortar locations and reduce the risk for property owners to take on new tenants by providing subsidized rent for approved tenants.

This program is available for the four developer-owned projects, too, but the owners of those buildings ultimately choose the tenants. “We don’t have control over who these spaces go to,” Unitt said. “We do certainly work with the developers and want to be of assistance to help them find tenants, but ultimately, those decisions are made by them.”

The Downtown Pops! program currently has three active tenants: Curated by the Sea, Childish and a new tenant at 1349 Pacific Ave., most recently home to Downtown Pops! tenant RREVV, which closed its doors at the end of December. The city is also supporting Stripe through Downtown Pops! with its temporary popup at 1528 Pacific Ave. for the month of January while the owners launch a new store concept at their original location on Walnut Avenue.

“One of our main criteria of evaluation is trying to prioritize placing women-owned businesses and person-of-color-owned businesses into these spaces. We would take the same lens as we look at the landscape of other private spaces where we might be able to connect people or support in any way,” said Unitt. “That is something that’s definitely top of mind for us.”

****

The “six blocks” area of development in downtown Santa Cruz. (Via City of Santa Cruz)

How many new dining areas will be added, and when?

Since the projects are still under development, exact numbers and timelines are not available. “Nothing is set in stone,” Unitt emphasized. But based on the current plans, at least 10 dining areas — and potentially several more smaller cafés and tasting rooms — could be added in the next 10 years.

Here’s what we know so far: