A field guide to downtown Santa Cruz’s many in-progress housing developments

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Most anyone who has visited Santa Cruz in the past year or so has already noticed that a wave of development is getting ever closer to transforming the city’s downtown. Some developments are, of course, well into construction. Others have been approved and are poised to begin construction. Still others are in what’s known as the “entitlements” stage, the pre-approval process during which proposed plans are examined in minute detail by city planners and other departments. And even others, such as the Santa Cruz Warriors’ proposed new arena , have not yet begun the often yearslong journey from proposal to grand opening.

In our “Six Blocks” update on downtown development, we look into some of the new details we’ve learned about since our original story ran last fall. But what follows is a guide to many of the proposed and approved construction projects for the downtown district. Some details — including the names of the projects — could change. Addresses are approximates. Projected opening dates are variable and subject to change. Answers to the dominant question in all these housing units — how much will they cost? — are still a moving target. Housing designated “affordable” is pinned as a percentage of the county’s median household income. As for market-rate housing, any estimate of costs now might not be relevant when the units become available.

Still, we at Lookout will continue to keep this list updated as all of these projects progress over the next several months and years, and as we learn more about costs.

First, let’s demystify the terms planners and developers use:

“Under construction” means building is now taking place.

“Approved” means the project’s building permit has been issued and the developer has the green light to begin construction.

“Applied” refers to the planning and entitlement stages in which developers and city planners are working out construction and design details to comply with city building codes and restrictions, and that planning commission or city council approval is yet to happen.

“Proposed” means the early stages of the design and application process.

Much of this development is the result of the city responding to state-mandated increases in the inventory of available housing units.

These, too, need a glossary for all of us:

For the housing projects, “affordable” is a term that means a deed-restricted limit on rents based on a percentage of area median income (AMI) for a given region.“Low-income affordable” means that rents cannot exceed 80% of AMI.

“Very low-income” is 50% of AMI.

And “extremely low-income” is below 30% of AMI.

Santa Cruz County’s AMI, as of 2022, is $119,300.

“Market-rate” is a term denoting rents that are not restricted by state or federal guidelines for affordability.



(Via City of Santa Cruz)

Note: The numbers on each project below correspond with the number on the City of Santa Cruz map above.



2. Center/Cedar Project

Artist’s rendering of the affordable housing complex at Cedar Street (the existing Calvary Church would be to the right). The paseo to the left of the new building would be a pedestrian-only continuation of Cathcart Street.

Address: 524, 532, 538 Center St., next to the Calvary Episcopal Church, between Cedar and Center streets.

Purpose: 65 affordable rental units. Public paseo between Cedar and Center streets.

Status: Under construction; application process to begin by end of the year. Contact jscosb@jsco.net for more information regarding leasing.

Architect: KTGY Architecture and Planning, Irvine.

Size: Height is 48.5 feet tall, four stories; square footage is 70,796.

Planner: Ryan Bane, rbane@cityofsantacruz.com

Aerial view of the Center/Cedar Project adjacent to the Calvary Church on Cedar Street, featuring 65 new units of affordable housing. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

3. Library mixed-use project

The proposed new Santa Cruz Public Library as viewed from Cedar Street, between Lincoln and Cathcart.

Address: Currently Lot 4 on Cedar Street, between Lincoln and Cathcart, serves as a parking lot and home to the weekly farmers market .

Purpose: New main branch of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries system, with child care facility, plus 124 housing units designated for very low-income, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units; 243-space parking garage.

Status: In the design phase. In March, the city council voted to finalize construction plans and seek funding . Construction is estimated to begin in 2025, for a possible opening date in 2027.

Developers: Eden Housing, Hayward, and For the Future Housing Inc., San Jose.

Size: Library, 38,069 square feet.

6. Pacific Station North

Artist’s rendering of Pacific Station North and the newly reimagined Metro station, looking from Front Street toward Pacific Avenue.

Address: 900 block Pacific Avenue, featuring apartment building fronting Pacific Avenue and new Metro bus station on Front Street.

Purpose: 127 units of affordable rental housing, one-, two- and three-bedroom units; mixed-use, to include new Metro bus hub with 22 bus bays with entrance/exit on Front Street. 27 units set aside for extremely low-income, 66 units for very low-income, plus two manager’s units. Apartment building fronts Pacific Avenue with retail space at street level and along adjoining Maple Paseo to the south; will include Metro ticket office.

Status: Approved. Estimated groundbreaking, including demolition of existing buildings, first quarter of 2024.

Developer: First Community Housing, San Jose.

Architect: Mithun, San Francisco

Size: Height is 85 feet, seven stories. Square footage is 136,111.

Planner: Ryan Bane, rbane@cityofsantacruz.com

7. Pacific Station South

The new Pacific Station South building of affordable housing, as seen from across Pacific Avenue looking toward Front Street.

Address: 818-822 Pacific Ave., 325-329 Front St.

Purpose: 70 units of affordable rental housing (59 very low-income, 10 low-income and one manager’s unit). Mix of studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms. Building front oriented toward adjoining Maple Alley “Paseo,” reaching from Pacific Avenue to Front Street. Second floor to be new home to Women’s Health Center, sharing with dentist offices of Dientes Community Dental Care. First floor retail space on Pacific Avenue and along 30-foot-wide Maple Paseo, including an anchor restaurant on the corner.

Status: Under construction. Expected move-in dates in early 2024, housing application process expected to open fall 2023.

Developer: For the Future Housing Inc., San Jose.

Architect: Ten Over Studio, San Luis Obispo.

Size: Height is 83.5 feet, seven stories; square footage is 96,796.

Planner: Samantha Haschert, shaschert@cityofsantacruz.com

Looking down upon Front Street, construction on the Anton Pacific apartment building and Pacific Station South continues. Across Front Street is the site for the proposed Cruz Hotel, and to the right of the Pacific Station South construction is the NIAC building to be demolished to make room for a new Santa Cruz Metro bus station. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

8. Anton Project, Pacific-Front-Laurel

Rendering of the Anton Pacific apartment building, as seen approaching Pacific Avenue eastbound on Laurel Street.

Address: 100 Laurel St., between Pacific Avenue and Front Street.

Purpose: 205 units, market-rate rentals, 252 parking spaces, with five floors of residential apartments, two levels of parking. Studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with a loft. Amenities include rooftop deck, spa, and fire pits. Roughly 1,100 square feet of ground-floor retail and commercial space to be available.

Status: Under construction; roughly 60 to 70% finished. Expected move-in dates for new residents in the first quarter of 2024. Pre-leasing applications expected to open in November/December 2023. Information at AntonPacific.com .

Developer: Anton DevCo, Inc., Sacramento.

Architect: HBA, Santa Barbara.

Size: Maximum height is 85 feet, seven stories. Total square footage is 185,930; parking garage square footage is 81,977.

Planner: Samantha Haschert, shaschert@cityofsantacruz.com

9. Five 30 Front

The proposed Five 30 apartment building at Front Street and Soquel Avenue, as viewed from the river levee.

Address: 530 Front St., at the corner of Front Street and Soquel Avenue, adjacent to the San Lorenzo River.

Purpose: Apartment complex offering 276 units, two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studios — 239 market-rate and 37 affordable (low-income and very low-income) housing units. 185 parking spaces and six commercial units including a riverfront bar/restaurant. Roof deck and garden.

Status: Applied, and at the end of the entitlements phase, with the city council set to vote on the plan Tuesday. If it’s passed by the council, developers are aiming to have a building permit by the end of 2023. Demolition of existing buildings and construction estimated to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Developer: Swenson Builder, Santa Cruz.

Size: Maximum height is 89 feet, eight stories; square footage is 230,975.

Planner: Clara Stanger, cstanger@cityofsantacruz.com

10. Riverfront Project

Rendering of the Riverfront Apartments on Front Street, as seen looking north from the Laurel Street Bridge.

Address: 412-508 Front St., the middle of three developments planned for the river side of Front Street between Soquel Avenue and Laurel Street.

Purpose: Three-building apartment complex with 175 rental units, including 20 low-income affordable units, and 187 parking spots. Three buildings separated by two paseo thru-ways from Front Street to the San Lorenzo Riverwalk, at Elm Street and Cathcart Street.

Status: Approved. Demolition of existing buildings — the former 418 Project, India Joze and others — to begin in May, followed by the construction phase. Estimated opening is fall 2025.

Developer: Lincoln Property Company.

Size: Maximum height is 85 feet, seven stories; square footage is 188,694.

Planner: Samantha Haschert, shaschert@cityofsantacruz.com

12. Calypso Apartments

Artist rendering of the 130 Center St. property known as “Calypso,” near the Scott Kennedy soccer field. The project has been approved by the city council and could break ground by early 2024.

Address: 130 Center St., at Washington Street, across the street from the Scott Kennedy soccer field at Depot Park.

Purpose: 35 affordable-rate rental units (very low-income), 198 market-rate rentals, all studio apartments. Outdoor spa, fitness room, game room, three outdoor decks, community room.

Status: Approved. Project is close to being issued its building permit, but the developer is not planning immediate construction.

Developer: Swenson Builder, Santa Cruz.

Size: Six stories; square footage is 189,720.

Planner: Ryan Bane, rbane@cityofsantacruz.com

Cruz Hotel (not identified on city map)

Rendering of the proposed Cruz Hotel, as viewed from the San Lorenzo Riverwalk.

Address: 324 Front St., at Laurel Street on the riverwalk.

Purpose: Between 210- and 232-room hotel in the moderate price range, approximately $250-per-night rate with seasonal variation. Amenities along the San Lorenzo Riverwalk include indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, and retail/cafe/restaurant space along Laurel Street, Front Street and the adjoining Maple Paseo with stairs to the riverwalk.

Status: Applied; project in the entitlements phase and expected to go for approval by the fall. If approved, demolition of current buildings on the site would begin in spring 2024, with hotel opening estimated at late 2025.

Developer: SCFS Venture LLC, New York.

Size: Maximum height is 70 feet, six stories; square footage is 153,601

Planner: Ryan Bane, rbane@cityofsantacruz.com