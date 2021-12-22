PHOTOS: Homeless Memorial Ceremony

It was an emotional afternoon for many as the names of 151 unhoused who died in 2021 were read at the Food Not Bombs parking lot on the corner of Laurel and Front streets in downtown Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The parking lot at Laurel and Front streets hosted Tuesday’s memorial. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Alicia Kuhl, president of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union, reads the names of the unhoused who died in 2021. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Community members listen in during Tuesday’s memorial. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The list of the unhoused who died in Santa Cruz in 2021 was four pages long. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lily Perry discovered the death of a friend only when she heard her friend’s name being read Tuesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Two community members embrace as the names of 151 unhoused individuals who died in 2021 were read. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A man watches Tuesday’s memorial at Front and Laurel streets in downtown Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Alicia Kuhl (left) of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union shares an embrace during Tuesday’s memorial. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)