Scenes from the Womb Sovereignty Walk

ROE V. WADE:
The Womb Sovereignty Walk started at the clock tower before winding through downtown Santa Cruz to London Nelson Community Center. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Organizer Alissa Maya leads the Womb Sovereignty Walk through downtown Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A sign at the Womb Sovereignty Walk underlined a need for broader inclusion. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
One sign quoted writer Audre Lorde, who described herself as “Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet”: “Revolution is not a one-time event.” (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Organizers Maria Ramos (center left) and Alissa Maya address the crowd at the clock tower. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
“Hands off womxn’s bodies/rights” read another sign. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Scenes from Sunday’s Womb Sovereignty Walk. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
“No womb for patriarchy,” read a sign during Sunday’s march. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Organizer Maria Ramos and her kids, 1-year-old Yaku Nell and 4-year-old Cara Col. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
“Womb back, land back” was among the messages of Sunday’s event. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Outside London Nelson Community Center, participants placed flowers around a statute representing the divine feminine. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A scene from Sunday’s march. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Monique Mccomas of Santa Cruz cleanses those in attendance at London Nelson Community Center with sage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A statue representing the divine feminine was at the center of a healing circle at Laurel Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)