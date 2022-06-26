Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The Womb Sovereignty Walk goes through downtown Santa Cruz
16 Images

Scenes from the Womb Sovereignty Walk

The Womb Sovereignty Walk goes through downtown Santa Cruz

The Womb Sovereignty Walk started at the clock tower before winding through downtown Santa Cruz to London Nelson Community Center. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Organizer Alissa Maya leads the Womb Sovereignty Walk through downtown Santa Cruz.

Organizer Alissa Maya leads the Womb Sovereignty Walk through downtown Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Womb Sovereignty Walk goes through downtown Santa Cruz

A sign at the Womb Sovereignty Walk underlined a need for broader inclusion. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Womb Sovereignty Walk goes through downtown Santa Cruz

One sign quoted writer Audre Lorde, who described herself as “Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet”: “Revolution is not a one-time event.” (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Organizers Maria Ramos (center left) and Alissa Maya address the crowd at the clock tower.

Organizers Maria Ramos (center left) and Alissa Maya address the crowd at the clock tower. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

"Hands off womxn's bodies/rights" read another sign.

“Hands off womxn’s bodies/rights” read another sign. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Scenes from Sunday's Womb Sovereignty Walk.

Scenes from Sunday’s Womb Sovereignty Walk. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

"No womb for patriarchy," read a sign during Sunday's march.

“No womb for patriarchy,” read a sign during Sunday’s march. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Organizer Maria Ramos and her kids, 1-year-old Yaku Nell and 4-year-old Cara Col.

Organizer Maria Ramos and her kids, 1-year-old Yaku Nell and 4-year-old Cara Col. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

"Womb back, land back" was among the messages of Sunday's event.

“Womb back, land back” was among the messages of Sunday’s event. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A woman placed flowers around a statute representing the divine feminine.

Outside London Nelson Community Center, participants placed flowers around a statute representing the divine feminine. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A woman placed flowers around a statute representing the divine feminine.

Outside London Nelson Community Center, participants placed flowers around a statute representing the divine feminine. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A scene from Sunday's march.

A scene from Sunday’s march. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A scene from Sunday's march.

A scene from Sunday’s march. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Monique Mccomas of Santa Cruz cleanses those in attendance at London Nelson Community Center with sage.

Monique Mccomas of Santa Cruz cleanses those in attendance at London Nelson Community Center with sage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A statue representing the divine feminine was at the center of a healing circle at Laurel Park.

A statue representing the divine feminine was at the center of a healing circle at Laurel Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

1/16