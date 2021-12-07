County union to announce strike authorization vote

Ramping up the pressure on Santa Cruz County government leaders, Service Employees International Union Local 521 said it plans to announce the results of a strike-authorization vote Tuesday morning that it acknowledges “could cripple Santa Cruz public services.”

Members have said they are frustrated with the county for being unresponsive to the difficulties they have faced over the past two years. In addition to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, workers have been furloughed, and pay has remained stagnant despite a rising cost of living, they say.

County representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. However, spokesperson Jason Hoppin has previously said that he believed the two sides were close to an agreement, and that pay and conditions are similar or better to areas of similar population.

SEIU 521 spokesperson Ian Newman said late Monday that 82% of the union’s members responded to a survey asking if they would agree to be part of a work stoppage, and the results of that vote will be given during the public comment portion of the board of supervisors meeting.

In a message to members, union leaders said the vote was “fueled by county management’s illegal tactics and bad faith bargaining throughout the course of negotiations.”

And, they said, the implications of a strike “could cripple Santa Cruz public services from functioning and deprive residents and businesses of the services they need.”

Issues have been brewing between the two sides for months. In October, union leaders presented more than 1,000 signatures from members who said they were willing to strike. In addition to the calls for pay increases, members also claim there are racial disparities in pay, and they need better health care benefits, among other issues.

Referencing the wage disparities, Hoppin told Lookout in October that pay “schedules are gender- and colorblind and largely set by seniority. People doing equal work get equal pay in Santa Cruz County.”