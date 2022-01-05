Arraignment day has arrived for the two men accused of vandalizing Santa Cruz’s Black Lives Matter mural

The two men charged with vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Santa Cruz City Hall last summer are scheduled to be back in court Wednesday for arraignment, where they could enter pleas and a trial date could be set.

The case headed for trial after Superior Court Judge Syda Cogliati ruled Dec. 15 that there was enough evidence against Brandon Bochat and Hagan Warner to proceed with felony charges that include a hate crime enhancement.

During that hearing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Mahan presented numerous pieces of video evidence from security cameras around city hall the prosecution says shows the defendants doing burnouts across the mural, with additional videos from Bochat’s Snapchat of the two defendants with other men who were yelling racial slurs and giving Nazi salutes.

Local activist groups — including the muralists themselves, the Santa Cruz Equity Collab — have asked for a restorative justice ruling, so the defendants can assist in undoing the vandalism themselves. It is unclear if that option would be available should the defendants enter a “not guilty” plea.

Local activist and community advocate Emma Ledvina told Lookout that, given the uniqueness of this case, it should address how the vandalism affects the community at large.

“There’s so much focus on the financial aspect, but no one is really talking about the emotional impact to the Black community and the BIPOC community,” she said.

During an October court hearing, Mahan said the Santa Cruz Equity Collab estimated restoration could cost as much as $114,000.



