Santa Cruz median home price up again: How our real estate figures stack up with our neighbors

Real estate around Santa Cruz County and the Bay Area continues to boom compared to last year.

The median cost for a single-family home in Santa Cruz County was $1,255,000 last month, according to a monthly report from MLS Listings. That was up from a median price of $1,192,000 in July and just slightly below the county’s all-time high of $1.3 million, recorded in May.

Sales increased by 15% compared to July and were up 42% compared to August 2020, according to the report.

By comparison, in nearby Monterey County, the median single-family home cost $820,000, and closed sales were down by 8% compared to last year.

Median sales prices were higher throughout the Bay Area compared to August 2020, save for Monterey County, which saw a 1% decrease.

To read the full report, click here.