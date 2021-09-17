Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
File image of a door with a key
(Via Pixabay)
Housing

Santa Cruz median home price up again: How our real estate figures stack up with our neighbors

By Neil Strebig
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The median price of a single-family home in Santa Cruz County rose to $1,255,000 in August — just off the all-time high. We crunch the numbers to see how our real estate looks compared to Monterey County and our neighbors in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Real estate around Santa Cruz County and the Bay Area continues to boom compared to last year.

The median cost for a single-family home in Santa Cruz County was $1,255,000 last month, according to a monthly report from MLS Listings. That was up from a median price of $1,192,000 in July and just slightly below the county’s all-time high of $1.3 million, recorded in May.

Sales increased by 15% compared to July and were up 42% compared to August 2020, according to the report.

By comparison, in nearby Monterey County, the median single-family home cost $820,000, and closed sales were down by 8% compared to last year.

Median sales prices were higher throughout the Bay Area compared to August 2020, save for Monterey County, which saw a 1% decrease.

To read the full report, click here.

Neil Strebig

A chef-turned-journalist, Neil has a track record for covering the hospitality industry and local businesses. Neil joins Lookout as a Report for America Corps member. Previously he worked at the York Daily Record in York, Pennsylvania where he focused primarily on food, business & issues in the hospitality industry.

