PHOTOS: Hundreds celebrate the Fourth of July at World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos

Revelers gathered Sunday for the World's Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic.
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World's Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Revelers gathered Sunday for the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos marking the first Independence Day post-pandemic. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
PHOTOS: Hundreds celebrate the Fourth of July at World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos

By Kevin Painchaud
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
After being forced to cancel last year’s parade due to the pandemic, folks once again gathered along the sidewalks of Aptos to celebrate Independence Day with the traditional and quirky World’s Shortest Parade.

From the corner of State Park and Soquel up to Trout Gulch in Aptos, the sidewalks were packed with spectators clad in red, white and blue. And indicative of the last 16 months, the parade opened with an honor of first responders, including fire engines from various departments along with first responders from the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Santa Cruz Second District Supervisor Zach Friend and his family joined the likes of the Ukelele Club of Santa Cruz, the Watsonville Community band, the Little League baseball teams and several others, smiling waving and cheering through the parade.

Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud was at the parade over the weekend. See photos in the gallery above.

Kevin Painchaud

Kevin Painchaud is a professional photographer. He has shot for various publications for the last 30 years. His photographs have been seen in various news sites nationwide, including ABC news, CBS news, CNN, MSNBC and more. Most recently, Kevin had been shooting for the Santa Cruz Sentinel and is still currently shooting for the magazine Growing Up In Santa Cruz. Kevin is also an Emmy nominated director/ producer and has been involved in film and TV for over 25 years.

