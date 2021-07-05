PHOTOS: Hundreds celebrate the Fourth of July at World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos
After being forced to cancel last year’s parade due to the pandemic, folks once again gathered along the sidewalks of Aptos to celebrate Independence Day with the traditional and quirky World’s Shortest Parade.
From the corner of State Park and Soquel up to Trout Gulch in Aptos, the sidewalks were packed with spectators clad in red, white and blue. And indicative of the last 16 months, the parade opened with an honor of first responders, including fire engines from various departments along with first responders from the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Cruz Police Department.
Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Santa Cruz Second District Supervisor Zach Friend and his family joined the likes of the Ukelele Club of Santa Cruz, the Watsonville Community band, the Little League baseball teams and several others, smiling waving and cheering through the parade.
Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud was at the parade over the weekend. See photos in the gallery above.