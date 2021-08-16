Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
ReStore
Civic Life

Habitat for Humanity ReStore will open in Watsonville after closing up shop on Westside

By Lookout Staff Report
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The furniture and home building store will move from its Swift St. location to Watsonville later this week.

Share

Habitat for Humanity ReStore is on the move.

The store announced it would be relocating from its Westside location in Santa Cruz to downtown Watsonville. The new 9,700-square-foot store, located at 555 Main Street, will open on Thursday, according to a press release.

Habitat for Humanity closed its Santa Cruz location on July 20 after more than six years at its Swift St. location.

The ReStore sells various new, donated and second-hand items including furniture, furnishings and building materials.

Proceeds from the store help benefit Habitat for Humanity’s outreach programs including helping build single-family and ADU housing throughout Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties.

Civic LifeLatest NewsCoast LifeLocal BusinessSanta CruzWatsonville
Lookout Staff Report