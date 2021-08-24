Become A Lookout Member: Deliver Fresh Produce to Kids Through Second Harvest Food Bank

The three words say it all: Food For Children. Second Harvest Food Bank has long risen to the hunger challenges of the day, especially after the last torturous year.

We’ve reported the stat: Over 2 million pounds of food was distributed to those who needed them in the last year. Yet, Food For Children does something that is oh-so-Santa Cruz. It shares the bounty many of us enjoy: fresh, local, nutritious produce with those who can’t afford it.

At Lookout, we’ve partnered with Second Harvest from our launch on. As a Civic Partner, Second Harvest has received 10% of each membership fee, from those of our members who have chosen Second Harvest as their designated Civic Partner.

Now, we’ve put together a special offer to help propel Food For Children -- a 15% Lookout donation -- for a limited time.

When we heard more about Food For Children, Lookouters even had a little fun “putting on the cape” for Food For Children, as Second Harvest’s energetic development head Suzanne Willis visited to tell us more about the program.

“Food For Children brings the produce aisle to the neighborhood,” says Suzanne. “Staff offer nutrition tips and menu ideas to help parents prepare the food in healthy ways, so back at home, the whole family eats well, and the kids are taking in not only the vitamins and nutrients they need to learn in school, but also the healthy habits they need for a successful future”

We particularly like Second Harvest’s non-traditional approach.

“Conventional thinking maintains all foods meet the needs of food insecure families,” adds Suzanne. “Second Harvest challenges this convention by providing both the foods that nourish, with instruction and inspiration to prepare and serve more produce as meals and snacks. In Santa Cruz County, where food disparity mirrors the economic disparity,”

Second Harvest’s Suzanne Willis talks about your support and ours

Last year, 13,000 people benefitted from the program, and the need this year is great, if not greater.

To support Food For Children, we’re upping the ante, wanting to build this great program. We’re providing a 15% Lookout donation -- or $27 -- for Food For Children for each new Lookout annual membership.

Better yet, a Second Harvest donor is matching our donation, for a delivery of $54. That will power lots of fresh fruits and vegetables for the children of Santa Cruz County.

We call it Double Giveback, and we’re glad to have you join us as members, with full access to our coverage. We’ll all be supporting all those staff and volunteers doing the everyday work to keep the good work flowing.