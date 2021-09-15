Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Election clerks monitor the action on Tuesday.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Civic Life

With California’s recall in the rearview, here’s how Santa Cruz County voted

By Grace Stetson
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Santa Cruzans came out in full force on Tuesday to vote no against the gubernatorial recall of Gavin Newsom. Here are some of the specific breakdowns for the county and how Santa Cruz County compared to neighboring counties and the state.

The lead-up to Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election elucidated a great divide among Californians, but Santa Cruzans came out to overwhelmingly vote “no” against recall.

As of 11:42 p.m. Tuesday — with 85 of 85 precincts in the county reporting — about 80% of voters throughout Santa Cruz County voted no to the question of whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled, amounting to 60,654 of the total 75,852 votes cast.

These numbers outpaced opposition to the recall across the state, with 63.9% of California voters selecting no on the recall.

Approximately 44.79% of Santa Cruz County’s registered voters made their voice heard in this special election, which cost the state nearly $276 million to administer.

County Elections Program Coordinator Helen Ruiz-Thomas said the county counted 5,512 in-person voters and 70,340 vote-by-mail voters.

A voter on Tuesday.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Of the county’s voters who took part in Tuesday’s election, 56,919 were registered Democrats, 12,409 were registered Republicans, and 17,774 were third party. The biggest group of voters were in the 65-74 and 55-64 age groups.

According to the office of the Secretary of State, Santa Cruz County had a higher turnout of voters than the neighboring counties of Monterey (40%) and San Benito (42%), but came up short of Santa Clara County (48%).

Promoted Content

County Clerk Tricia Webber said Santa Cruz County will continue to provide updated voter statistics beginning Thursday, with a daily report of the county canvassing results and additional information from vote-by-mail ballots until the election is certified.

“There’s about 30,000 vote-by-mail ballots that have not been processed that either came in via mail or at polling locations,” said Webber.

A voter on Tuesday.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Grace Stetson

Grace Stetson covers affordability and equity issues for Lookout. She earned a master’s degree while focusing on housing issues at Northwestern’s Medill School. After a stint with NBC in New York, Grace is happy to have returned to her native Bay Area and wandered over the hill to explore the cost equation.

