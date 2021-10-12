Police Chief Andy Mills saying farewell to the ‘jewel’ that is Santa Cruz: ‘This is just an amazing city’

The distinctive face and voice of the Santa Cruz Police Department is departing after four years at the helm.

Police chief Andy Mills announced his resignation Tuesday morning, effective Oct. 29. Mills — who’s held the role since July 2017 — has accepted the role of chief of police for the city of Palm Springs.

While Mills has been with the department for only four years, his impact has spread throughout the area because of his gregarious nature, outspoken presence and face-first approach to the job. Mills led the department through the impacts of COVID-19, and worked in tandem with local Black activists during the 2020 protests against the murder of George Floyd.

He received national attention for kneeling alongside then-mayor Justin Cummings during a protest on May 30, 2020, a moment captured by Sentinel photographer Shmuel Thaler.

Ultimately, as Mills shared with Lookout, he has been able to succeed in his role because of the people of the Santa Cruz Police Department and the greater Santa Cruz Community.

“This is just an amazing city and an amazing police department, and I can’t speak more highly of the men and women who have really dedicated themselves to sacrificing to police the city,” he said.

Mills, with 38 years in law enforcement, held top positions in Eureka and San Diego before coming to Santa Cruz. In 2000, he received the Police Executive Research Forum Gary P. Hayes award for his efforts to improve policing nationwide.

While in Santa Cruz, Mills took the experiences from his previous positions to find a better connection with community members and maintain leadership through challenging circumstances.

“What I’ve learned is to trust people, including our community members, and just the mere fact of how we’ve collaborated to overcome some of the barriers and obstacles to solve problems,” he said. “If there’s anything I take from this experience, it’s the more you collaborate, the better off you are.”

Now, Mills is on to his next adventure in Palm Springs — mainly to ensure he has as much time with his grandchildren as possible.

“My grandchildren are in San Diego, so it affords me the opportunity to be more involved in their life,” he said. “They’re getting to an age — seven to one-and-a-half, there’s four of them — where there’s truly a relationship...those are the kinds of things as a grandpa and a dad that I want to be a part of.”

According to city communications manager Elizabeth Smith, Santa Cruz will announce an interim replacement for Mills before his departure, and likely by the end of this week. Interim City Manager Rosemary Menard will lead the search for the permanent appointee and share information concerning the recruitment process when it becomes available.

Although he’s leaving, Mills is certain that Santa Cruz will continue to be a strong and special place because of the community.

“I’ve been doing this for four years here — our people internally are more than ready, very capable, and I believe can take the city to a new height,” he said. “This is an amazing city, it’s a jewel — its people are just amazing. I hope that people really recognize the sacrifice and effort that our men and women are making to make it special.”

