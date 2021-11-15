Judge OKs placement of sexually violent predator in Bonny Doon

A Santa Cruz Superior Court judge ruled Monday morning that the placement of a man diagnosed as a sexually violent predator in Bonny Doon is appropriate and the company responsible for monitoring has shown that it will ensure community safety.

Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Syda Cogliati then stayed the ruling — or stopped it temporarily — after Assistant District Attorney Alexander Byers requested she do so to give him an opportunity to appeal.

While tears and gasps of “Oh God!” shot through the court after Cogliati deemed 70-year-old Michael Thomas Cheek’s placement in a Bonny Doon home appropriate, residents said they were grateful Byers will have an opportunity to appeal the decision.

Byers told Lookout that as soon as he gets back to his office, he’ll start preparing to file with the 6th District Court of Appeal.

“I’m saddened by what happened to the community,” he said, standing outside the courtroom. “I know that they were joined together, to provide information to show that the placement was not appropriate. And from their perspective, those concerns were not heard.”

At an earlier hearing, Bonny Doon community members presented a series of concerns revolving around possible power outages and poor cellphone reception in the area. On Monday, Cogliati responded by making several amendments to the terms of Cheek’s release, including:

Installing a generator to ensure power during an outage

Placing a signal booster to improve phone service

Creating a GPS dome that would restrict Cheek from going further than 150 feet from the home

Putting fully enclosed fencing around the home

Video surveillance and enhanced sensor lighting

Cheek’s attorney, Stephen J. Prekoski, told Lookout he feels the judge made the right decision.

“We are very pleased,” he said. “He is a miracle of the rehabilitative process and, at some level, we have to believe in it.”

He said if the 6th District Court of Appeals denies Byers’ request, and if Cheek is released in a timely manner, he could be in the Bonny Doon home by the end of this month.

In that scenario, a meeting of attorneys and Liberty Healthcare staff would take place in the first two weeks of December to make sure the terms of the agreement are being followed. The case is scheduled to return to Cogliati’s courtroom on Jan. 10.