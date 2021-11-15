Judge OKs placement of sexually violent predator in Bonny Doon
Over the objections of prosecutors and neighbors Monday, a Santa Cruz judge approved the placement of Michael Cheek, diagnosed as a sexually violent predator, in a Bonny Doon home. Assistant District Attorney Alexander Byers said he plans to appeal the ruling, and Judge Syda Cogliati agreed to delay the effective date of the decision to give him a chance to do so.
A Santa Cruz Superior Court judge ruled Monday morning that the placement of a man diagnosed as a sexually violent predator in Bonny Doon is appropriate and the company responsible for monitoring has shown that it will ensure community safety.
Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Syda Cogliati then stayed the ruling — or stopped it temporarily — after Assistant District Attorney Alexander Byers requested she do so to give him an opportunity to appeal.
While tears and gasps of “Oh God!” shot through the court after Cogliati deemed 70-year-old Michael Thomas Cheek’s placement in a Bonny Doon home appropriate, residents said they were grateful Byers will have an opportunity to appeal the decision.
Judge acknowledges unpopularity of sexually violent predator’s Bonny Doon placement, but wants to hear more
Judge acknowledges unpopularity of sexually violent predator’s Bonny Doon placement, but wants to hear more
Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Syda Cogliati continued the hearing about “sexually violent predator” Michael Cheek’s...
Byers told Lookout that as soon as he gets back to his office, he’ll start preparing to file with the 6th District Court of Appeal.
“I’m saddened by what happened to the community,” he said, standing outside the courtroom. “I know that they were joined together, to provide information to show that the placement was not appropriate. And from their perspective, those concerns were not heard.”
At an earlier hearing, Bonny Doon community members presented a series of concerns revolving around possible power outages and poor cellphone reception in the area. On Monday, Cogliati responded by making several amendments to the terms of Cheek’s release, including:
- Installing a generator to ensure power during an outage
- Placing a signal booster to improve phone service
- Creating a GPS dome that would restrict Cheek from going further than 150 feet from the home
- Putting fully enclosed fencing around the home
- Video surveillance and enhanced sensor lighting
Helping kids cultivate healthy eating habits; Santa Cruz County nonprofits making a difference
Helping kids cultivate healthy eating habits; Santa Cruz County nonprofits making a difference
A number of Santa Cruz County nonprofits are teaching kids how to grow and cook food, and develop stronger connections...
Cheek’s attorney, Stephen J. Prekoski, told Lookout he feels the judge made the right decision.
“We are very pleased,” he said. “He is a miracle of the rehabilitative process and, at some level, we have to believe in it.”
He is a miracle of the rehabilitative process and, at some level, we have to believe in it.
He said if the 6th District Court of Appeals denies Byers’ request, and if Cheek is released in a timely manner, he could be in the Bonny Doon home by the end of this month.
In that scenario, a meeting of attorneys and Liberty Healthcare staff would take place in the first two weeks of December to make sure the terms of the agreement are being followed. The case is scheduled to return to Cogliati’s courtroom on Jan. 10.
A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle
A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle