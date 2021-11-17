Changing lives through homeownership: Build hope and security with Habitat for Humanity

A Brazilian immigrant, home health aide, and mother to her teenage son. A working widow looking to re-establish her independence. An electrical engineer turned floor installer. A mature student at Community College.

There is no profile of a “typical” Habitat homeowner, volunteer, or renter. Dirlei Barauna, Margie Ackerman, Abel Fernandez, and Rachael Beard each have a unique story, a unique path that led them to Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay. Whether through jobs or friends, for family or personal development, people are drawn to our work of uplifting people and communities by building affordable, decent, beautiful homes. And we can’t do this vital work without you.

Dirlei “Dee” Barauna and Margie Ackerman volunteer on the construction of their homes in Santa Cruz. (Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay)

No Habitat story is the same. But every Habitat family shares the same two things: a desire for housing security and that essential need being met thanks to donors like you.

Everyone has their own reasons for contributing to Habitat’s mission of providing affordable and safe housing to the people of Monterey Bay. But your collective generosity brings so many—homeowners, volunteers, families, neighbors, communities—together in an invaluable network that benefits everyone.

With your generous gifts, we can continue uniting people from all walks of life under this crucial cause.