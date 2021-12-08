Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Watsonville plaza on Dec. 15, 2020.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Civic Life

Watsonville special election: Vanessa Quiroz-Carter holds slim lead over Francisco Barba

By Grace Stetson
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

The What: The city of Watsonville held a special election Tuesday to fill the District 2 seat left vacant when former Councilmember Aurelio Gonzalez unexpectedly stepped down Sept. 14. With early votes in as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Vanessa Quiroz-Carter held a 59-vote lead over Francisco “Frank” Barba, with 14.03% voter turnout — 339 total votes from among 2,416 registered.

The So What: Who wins the vacant seat could change the political balance on the seven-member council on several hot-button issues, including:

  • Considering the recommendations from the Ad-Hoc Committee on Policing and Social Equity, created in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.
  • Housing projects, possible changes to the permitting process and regulations for accessory dwelling units.

The Background: On Sept. 14, Gonzalez announced his resignation from his District 2 seat, citing a family emergency but providing no additional details. In a public letter, he said he was no longer “able to perform my duties in presenting District 2 and the City of Watsonville as it so deserves.” Last month, however, he told his former colleagues that it was because his wife had been diagnosed with cancer.

Gonzalez was first elected in 2018 — taking over for Councilmember Oscar Rios, who himself stepped down after accusations of sexual assault — and reelected in 2020. During his tenure on council, he was a proponent for the arts, transportation, economic growth and affordable housing.

He chaired the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission, and was part of the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District board of directors, the Arts Council of Santa Cruz County, and the Pajaro Valley Arts Council.

Promoted Content

Bay Federal raises nearly $11,000 for Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Check Presentation
Promoted Content

Bay Federal raises nearly $11,000 for Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Presented by Bay Federal Credit Union

In true sustainable fashion, Bay Federal Credit Union partnered with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary...

He was also a member of the 16-person Ad-Hoc Committee on Policing and Social Equity working group, aiming to inform the future of policing and community services in the city.

Following Measure H’s passage in 2014, the city is required to hold a special election to fill the vacant seat within 90 days.

The candidates: Both candidates are Watsonville natives, with early leader Quiroz-Carter having connections across the area.

An adjunct professor at Hartnell College, she has made inroads with the community and county through work on the Women’s Commission, Watsonville’s Parks & Recreation Commission, and as a board member for Families in Transition. For this election, she was endorsed by County Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah, five members of the current city council, and Gonzalez himself.

Barba has served as a Watsonville Parks & Recreation commissioner, and counted County Supervisor Greg Caput among his endorsements.

Promoted Content

Opening doors, creating space: The MAH needs community support

Abbott Square outdoor space at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History.
Promoted Content

Opening doors, creating space: The MAH needs community support

Presented by Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History

Learn more about the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History (MAH) and how to support and connect with this center for...

What’s next: After the election results are confirmed within the coming weeks, the new supervisor will fill Gonzalez’s term through December 2024.

Civic LifeGovernment WatsonvilleLatest NewsInstagram
Grace Stetson

Grace Stetson covers affordability and equity issues for Lookout. She earned a master’s degree while focusing on housing issues at Northwestern’s Medill School. After a stint with NBC in New York, Grace is happy to have returned to her native Bay Area and wandered over the hill to explore the cost equation.

More from Grace Stetson