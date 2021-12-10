Cabrillo vice president is charged with embezzlement, misappropriation of funds from former job

The vice president of instruction at Cabrillo College has been accused of overbilling his former employer — East Los Angeles College — about $1,600 for trips he took as part of his job, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Paul De La Cerda (Via Cabrillo College)

Paul De La Cerda, 47, was charged with one felony count each of misappropriation of government funds and embezzlement of government funds. De La Cerda is accused of forging documents he submitted for reimbursement, according to the district attorney’s office.

Currently, De La Cerda is listed as vice president of instruction and assistant superintendent at Cabrillo College, where he began working in July, according to his LinkedIn professional page.

Spokesperson Kristin Fabos released the following statement Friday afternoon: “The Cabrillo Community College District is actively engaged in working on this matter. We take this development very seriously and recognize this is creating concern among employees, students, and the community. We acknowledge that concern, but are restricted in what we can publicly share as this is a confidential personnel matter. Please know that this has our full attention and that we will share additional details as we are able. The best interests of the college, its students and employees, and our community continue to be paramount.”

Lookout Santa Cruz reached out via email to De La Cerda and has not yet received a response.

Prosecutors say De La Cerda, who previously served as the dean of economic development and innovation with East Los Angeles College, overbilled the school about $1,600 for several hotel stays between March 2017 and 2019.

De La Cerda left East L.A. College in June 2021, said William Boyer, Los Angeles Community College District’s director of communications. The student newspaper said he was dismissed in March, but Boyer couldn’t confirm that.

“This is a very serious matter, and ensuring that we are good and careful stewards of the public taxpayer monies entrusted to us is a top priority for the district, our board and executive staff,” Boyer said in a statement.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. De La Cerda is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 7.

Boyer said the district has “cooperated fully” with the investigation.

Officials with the district attorney’s office and Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lookout Santa Cruz correspondent Hillary Ojeda contributed to this report.