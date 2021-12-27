Looking back at 2021: April-June

As we get ready to close the book on 2021, we’re taking a look back at the stories that made headlines in Santa Cruz County, from the effects of the pandemic and local business, education and entertainment to everyday life around the county.

April 2021 | May 2021 | June 2021

April 2021

From allegations of misconduct at San Lorenzo Valley High School and of “institutional racism, misogyny and privilege” at O’Neill Sea Odyssey to vaccine hesitancy and the reaction to verdicts in the Maddy Middleton and George Floyd cases, April was an emotional month in Santa Cruz County. Click the links with the photos below for April’s big stories.

May 2021

In May, we mourned Santa Cruz County residents Ben Kelly, killed in a shark attack, and Michael Rudometkin, one of nine victims in the mass shooting at a San Jose light-rail yard. Shockwaves of misconduct allegations continued to ripple through county schools — all while the COVID pandemic remained the backdrop. Click the links with the photos below for May’s big stories.

June 2021

June saw Santa Cruz County business reopen, cautiously, as COVID restrictions loosened — though the Delta variant arrived soon thereafter. A family and community grieved for a Watsonville soccer star gone too soon, and we marked 20 years of “Living Like Jay.” Click the links with the photos below for June’s big stories.

Coming tomorrow: July through September.