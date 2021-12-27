Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A group of kids was rescued at the harbor after their boats capsized in January.
(Guerin Myall)
Looking back at 2021: January-March

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
As we get ready to close the book on 2021, we’re taking a look back at the stories that made headlines in Santa Cruz County, from the effects of the pandemic and local business, education and entertainment to everyday life around the county.

January 2021

Santa Cruz emerged into the new year after months of fearful lockdown, hopeful that the COVID-19 vaccines headed for the county would help turn the tide on the pandemic. We also bid goodbye to a beloved downtown institution, saw a dramatic rescue unfold at the harbor and got a look at the future of local development. Click the links with the photos below for January’s big stories.

February 2021

February brought vaccinations in the arms of Santa Cruz County educators and plans to get students off Zoom and back into the classroom at local schools; farmworkers, first responders and other front-line workers got the jab, too. Meanwhile, the Santa Cruz City Council began debating a controversial camping ordinance. Click the links with the photos below for February’s big stories.

March 2021

Local kindergarteners took the first steps back into in-person instruction and improving COVID case numbers allowed for some relaxed restrictions in California’s tier system. Local Asian American teens grappled with a rise in hate crimes, while high school football kicked off its delayed season — not without a few hitches. Click the links with the photos below for March’s big stories.

Coming tomorrow: April through June.

Lookout Santa Cruz Staff