Welcome to Part 2 of our “Looking back” series. Today we’re looking at April through June, a busy set of months in Santa Cruz County.



April 2021

From allegations of misconduct at San Lorenzo Valley High School and of “institutional racism, misogyny and privilege” at O’Neill Sea Odyssey to vaccine hesitancy and the reaction to verdicts in the Maddy Middleton and George Floyd cases, April was an emotional month in Santa Cruz County. Click the links with the photos below for April’s big stories.

Looking back at 2021: April-June

May 2021

In May, we mourned and remembered Santa Cruz County residents Ben Kelly, killed in a shark attack, and Michael Rudometkin, who was among nine victims in a mass shooting at a San Jose light-rail yard. Shockwaves continued to ripple from allegations of misconduct in multiple county districts — all with the COVID pandemic as backdrop. Click the links with the photos below for May’s big stories.

June 2021

June saw Santa Cruz County business reopen, cautiously, as COVID restrictions loosened — though the Delta variant arrived soon thereafter. A family and community grieved for a Watsonville soccer star gone too soon, we marked 20 years of “Living Like Jay,” and saw an iconic local property hit the market. Click the links with the photos below for June’s big stories.

