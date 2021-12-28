Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
READ THE STORY: Throwing a stokefest for Ben Kelly: Shark victim’s loved ones pay tribute with inclusive ‘No Contest’
(Via Katie Kelly)
Civic Life

Looking back at 2021: April-June

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Welcome to Part 2 of our “Looking back” series. Today we’re looking at April through June, a busy set of months in Santa Cruz County.

April 2021

From allegations of misconduct at San Lorenzo Valley High School and of “institutional racism, misogyny and privilege” at O’Neill Sea Odyssey to vaccine hesitancy and the reaction to verdicts in the Maddy Middleton and George Floyd cases, April was an emotional month in Santa Cruz County. Click the links with the photos below for April’s big stories.

READ THE STORY: ‘This is a pattern’: At least five people now raising misconduct allegations against SLV High teacher
1/ 9
READ THE STORY: ‘This is a pattern’: At least five people now raising misconduct allegations against SLV High teacher 
(Courtesy photo/via Instagram)
READ THE STORY: Saying ‘no’ to the vaccine? In Santa Cruz County, yes, that’s happening
2/ 9
READ THE STORY: Saying ‘no’ to the vaccine? In Santa Cruz County, yes, that’s happening 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Not bid-ness as usual: Current climate for home-buying in Santa Cruz County ‘hard to wrap your head around’
3/ 9
READ THE STORY: Not bid-ness as usual: Current climate for home-buying in Santa Cruz County ‘hard to wrap your head around’ 
(Via Zillow)
READ THE STORY: Santa Cruz ordinance restricting where homeless people can camp likely ‘dead’ after widespread opposition
4/ 9
READ THE STORY: Santa Cruz ordinance restricting where homeless people can camp likely ‘dead’ after widespread opposition 
(Via Wyatt Hull)
READ THE STORY: Change of course: Many Santa Cruz County schools to allow full-time return to classrooms in matter of days
5/ 9
READ THE STORY: Change of course: Many Santa Cruz County schools to allow full-time return to classrooms in matter of days 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: O’Neill Sea Odyssey responds to executive’s resignation after she alleges ‘racism, misogyny and privilege’
6/ 9
READ THE STORY: O’Neill Sea Odyssey responds to executive’s resignation after she alleges ‘racism, misogyny and privilege’ 
(Via O’Neill Sea Odyssey)
READ THE STORY: When he endured racism at a Santa Cruz donut shop last year, Spike Wong did what he does: He wrote about it
7/ 9
READ THE STORY: When he endured racism at a Santa Cruz donut shop last year, Spike Wong did what he does: He wrote about it 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: ‘Work far from over’: Santa Cruz activists, leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s guilt in George Floyd’s murder
8/ 9
READ THE STORY: ‘Work far from over’: Santa Cruz activists, leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s guilt in George Floyd’s murder 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: ‘You stole my joy’: Maddy Middleton’s mom, others decry sentence that sets up girl’s killer for release at 25
9/ 9
READ THE STORY: ‘You stole my joy’: Maddy Middleton’s mom, others decry sentence that sets up girl’s killer for release at 25 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

READ THE STORY: Backlash over surf contest inequity leads to a reexamination of fairness, the law

LOOKING BACK AT 2021

As we close the book on 2021, we take a look back at the stories that made headlines in Santa Cruz County, from the effects of the pandemic and local business, education and entertainment to everyday life around the county.

May 2021

In May, we mourned and remembered Santa Cruz County residents Ben Kelly, killed in a shark attack, and Michael Rudometkin, who was among nine victims in a mass shooting at a San Jose light-rail yard. Shockwaves continued to ripple from allegations of misconduct in multiple county districts — all with the COVID pandemic as backdrop. Click the links with the photos below for May’s big stories.

READ THE STORY: Throwing a stokefest for Ben Kelly: Shark victim’s loved ones pay tribute with inclusive ‘No Contest’
1/ 8
READ THE STORY: Throwing a stokefest for Ben Kelly: Shark victim’s loved ones pay tribute with inclusive ‘No Contest’ 
(Via Katie Kelly)
READ THE STORY: Masks no longer required in most outdoor situations throughout Santa Cruz County
2/ 8
READ THE STORY: Masks no longer required in most outdoor situations throughout Santa Cruz County 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: ‘These tragedies touch hundreds’: Santa Cruz mayor laments local resident among VTA mass shooting deaths
3/ 8
READ THE STORY: ‘These tragedies touch hundreds’: Santa Cruz mayor laments local resident among VTA mass shooting deaths 
(Via Facebook)
READ THE STORY: ‘Predatory behavior’: Kirby School investigation concludes former teacher engaged in ‘grooming’ misconduct
4/ 8
READ THE STORY: ‘Predatory behavior’: Kirby School investigation concludes former teacher engaged in ‘grooming’ misconduct 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: ‘It’s bigger than just us now’: SLV teens behind Instagram account alleging school sex abuse speak up
5/ 8
READ THE STORY: ‘It’s bigger than just us now’: SLV teens behind Instagram account alleging school sex abuse speak up 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Third time’s a charm: Santa Cruz County moves into yellow tier, loosening up restrictions on many businesses
6/ 8
READ THE STORY: Third time’s a charm: Santa Cruz County moves into yellow tier, loosening up restrictions on many businesses 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Bikes, cars & safe cohabitation: Santa Cruz is among the most dangerous cycling counties in the state
7/ 8
READ THE STORY: Bikes, cars & safe cohabitation: Santa Cruz is among the most dangerous cycling counties in the state 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: ‘Heartbreaking it’s happening in our schools’: Faris Sabbah talks educator misconduct, flaws in the system
8/ 8
READ THE STORY: ‘Heartbreaking it’s happening in our schools’: Faris Sabbah talks educator misconduct, flaws in the system 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz / handout)

June 2021

June saw Santa Cruz County business reopen, cautiously, as COVID restrictions loosened — though the Delta variant arrived soon thereafter. A family and community grieved for a Watsonville soccer star gone too soon, we marked 20 years of “Living Like Jay,” and saw an iconic local property hit the market. Click the links with the photos below for June’s big stories.

READ THE STORY: ‘Should’ve done more’: Could a former soccer star have been saved? Family grieves, community wonders
1/ 8
READ THE STORY: ‘Should’ve done more’: Could a former soccer star have been saved? Family grieves, community wonders 
READ THE STORY: 20 years of ‘Living Like Jay’: Honoring the legend of one of surfing & Santa Cruz’s brightest shooting stars
2/ 8
READ THE STORY: 20 years of ‘Living Like Jay’: Honoring the legend of one of surfing & Santa Cruz’s brightest shooting stars 
(Via JayRace Instagram/Bob Barbour)
READ THE STORY: ‘We did what we came to do — we saved it’: Court of Mysteries owners at peace with moving on
3/ 8
READ THE STORY: ‘We did what we came to do — we saved it’: Court of Mysteries owners at peace with moving on 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Fermenting bad behavior? #MeToo craft beer moment hits Santa Cruz, but strong women fight for equity
4/ 8
READ THE STORY: Fermenting bad behavior? #MeToo craft beer moment hits Santa Cruz, but strong women fight for equity 
(Via Event Santa Cruz and Humble Sea)
READ THE STORY: The Great Santa Cruz Reopening: Business owners welcome new reality — even if that’s still being figured out
5/ 8
READ THE STORY: The Great Santa Cruz Reopening: Business owners welcome new reality — even if that’s still being figured out 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Community hub of the future: New Capitola Library a stunning step forward in design and utility
6/ 8
READ THE STORY: Community hub of the future: New Capitola Library a stunning step forward in design and utility 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Taking a tour of ‘Shark Park’: What to know and how to see our local great whites up close
7/ 8
READ THE STORY: Taking a tour of ‘Shark Park’: What to know and how to see our local great whites up close 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: First Delta case confirmed in Santa Cruz with more ‘very likely’; officials renew vax calls
8/ 8
READ THE STORY: First Delta case confirmed in Santa Cruz with more ‘very likely’; officials renew vax calls 
(Via National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Coming tomorrow: July through September.

Lookout Santa Cruz Staff