Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Black Lives Matter is painted on Center Street in front of Santa Cruz City Hall.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Civic Life

Looking back at 2021: July-September

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Welcome to Part 3 of our year-end look of the top headlines in Santa Cruz County. As summer peaked and moved into fall, our region saw a multitude of tragedies and joys — and Lookout was there to help you understand and work through them.

July 2021

As summer heated up, so did the drama in Santa Cruz. July saw the Black Lives Matter mural downtown vandalized — with the alleged perpetrators set to have their day in court shortly after the new year. The Delta variant began to show its head locally, and health officials (again) recommended masks indoors. Lookout also checked out issues at Capitola Beach as well as provided an analysis of the local home market. Click the links with the photos below for July’s big stories.

READ THE STORY: Two arrested after Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in downtown Santa Cruz
1/ 10
READ THE STORY: Two arrested after Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in downtown Santa Cruz 
(Via Santa Cruz Police Department)
READ THE STORY: Tokyo, here she comes! UCSC student becomes first athlete from school to head to Olympics
2/ 10
READ THE STORY: Tokyo, here she comes! UCSC student becomes first athlete from school to head to Olympics 
(USA Gymnastics )
TORRANCE, CA - AUGUST 05: Dr. Anita Sircar, MD, hurries through the cover unit
3/ 10
READ THE STORY: Highly infectious Delta variant spreading rapidly, now California’s dominant coronavirus strain 
((Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times))
READ THE STORY: ‘Loyal to my soil’: Watsonville MLB draft pick Ruben Ibarra won’t forget ball fields where it all began
4/ 10
READ THE STORY: ‘Loyal to my soil’: Watsonville MLB draft pick Ruben Ibarra won’t forget ball fields where it all began 
(Kevin Painchaud /Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Dramatic rescue image: Sheriff’s office social post shows what went into efforts to help person in distress
5/ 10
READ THE STORY: Dramatic rescue image: Sheriff’s office social post shows what went into efforts to help person in distress 
(Via SC Sheriff’s Office)
READ THE STORY: ‘Abundance of caution’: Santa Cruz health officials urge people to mask up indoors once again
6/ 10
READ THE STORY: ‘Abundance of caution’: Santa Cruz health officials urge people to mask up indoors once again
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The Palomar Building is the tallest in downtown Santa Cruz
7/ 10
READ THE STORY: Building boom will super-size downtown Santa Cruz — but will affordability follow? 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Capitola Beach bummer: After popular spot gets unhealthy F, is it safe to swim there?
8/ 10
READ THE STORY: Capitola Beach bummer: After popular spot gets unhealthy F, is it safe to swim there? 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
File image of a door with a key
9/ 10
READ THE STORY: A market correction? Record home price escalation hits pause 
(via Pixabay)
Tina & Zach Friend
10/ 10
READ THE STORY: A North-South balance to strike: Tina Friend takes job in San Diego; husband Zach ‘committed’ to his supe job 

READ THE STORY: Backlash over surf contest inequity leads to a reexamination of fairness, the law

LOOKING BACK AT 2021

As we close the book on 2021, we take a look back at the stories that made headlines in Santa Cruz County, from the effects of the pandemic and local business, education and entertainment to everyday life around the county.

August 2021

August was a month full of tragedy and redemption. For the first anniversary of the CZU Complex fire, Lookout published nearly a dozen stories on the recovery, reconstruction and the everyday folks who make our area the special place it is. UC Santa Cruz students continued to struggle to find housing, and health officials went from recommending masks to mandating them. And, at the end of the month, a 17-year-old was stabbed to death at Aptos High School. Click the links with the photos below for August’s big stories.

Syringes at the Marin County Vaccination Point of Dispensary
1/ 9
READ THE SERIES: CZU — One Year Later 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Miriam Villalobos and Santiago Tehandon, Watsonville residents who died of COVID-19 complications
2/ 9
READ THE STORY: ‘Heartbreaking’: Student dead after stabbing at Aptos High, two other students to be charged with murder
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Palace Art & Office Supply exterior.
3/ 9
READ THE STORY: Fox Racing factory in Watsonville set to close; more than 200 could face layoffs
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta ad podium
4/ 9
READ THE STORY: Kaiser planning its largest Santa Cruz County campus in Live Oak: Here’s what you need to know 
(Courtesy Kaiser Permanente)
12 kids were rescued at the harbor after their boats capsized.
5/ 9
READ THE STORY: State Assembly passes bills allowing for increased density on single-family lots
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Riverfront development renderings
6/ 9
READ THE STORY: ‘Hero of the neighborhood’: How a Bonny Doon neighbor’s resolve helped save a Santa Cruz musical treasure
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: When this was ‘The Murder Capital of the World’: Local author explores Santa Cruz’s nightmarish moment
7/ 9
READ THE STORY: When this was ‘The Murder Capital of the World’: Local author explores Santa Cruz’s nightmarish moment
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Two Aptos/La Selva fire trucks
8/ 9
READ THE STORY:Some UCSC students struggle to return to campus as affordable, available housing remains elusive 
(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)
Pajaro Valley Unified School District Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez
9/ 9
READ THE STORY: Masks officially back in style in Santa Cruz
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

September 2021

Following the tragic death on Aug. 31, Lookout trained its sights on giving you the full context and stories behind the Aptos High stabbing. But that wasn’t the only thing that happened that month: health officials, citing a decreasing case load, removed the mask mandate, Bonny Doon residents protested the potential placement of a sexually violent predator in their community, and Santa Cruz received an explosion of new murals. Click the links with the photos below for September’s big stories.

READ THE SERIES: Complete coverage of the Aptos High School stabbing and its aftermath
1/ 11
READ THE SERIES: Complete coverage of the Aptos High School stabbing and its aftermath 
READ THE STORY: A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle
2/ 11
READ THE STORY: A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Masks off: Santa Cruz health officials remove mandate
3/ 11
READ THE STORY: Masks off: Santa Cruz health officials remove mandate 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Jimbo Phillips' "Plastic Pollution" mural
4/ 11
READ THE STORY: Are we now officially among the top mural towns in America? We just might be. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The Lost Boys
5/ 11
READ THE STORY: Say it ain’t so: Could they go and remake ‘The Lost Boys’ without Santa Cruz?
 
(Courtesy Warner Bros)
A scorched property overlooking Foreman Creek in Bonnie Doon on Dec. 15, 2020.
6/ 11
READ THE STORY: ‘This is my children’s future’: Angry fire survivors dig in against potentially damning clause, vow to fight 
READ THE STORY: ‘They need to clean it up’: To BLM mural artist Abi Mustapha, restorative justice is the answer
7/ 11
READ THE STORY: ‘They need to clean it up’: To BLM mural artist Abi Mustapha, restorative justice is the answer 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
RVs line a street on Santa Cruz's Westside
8/ 11
READ THE STORY: ‘Not my preferred way of living’: Where overnight RVs can be, and when, remains in city-discussion gridlock 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Farmers market exec: Downtown redevelopment ballot initiative doesn’t represent our interests
9/ 11
READ THE STORY: Farmers market exec: Downtown redevelopment ballot initiative doesn’t represent our interests
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Goodbye to a legend: Why we’ll never see a character like Lee Quarnstrom again
10/ 11
READ THE STORY: Goodbye to a legend: Why we’ll never see a character like Lee Quarnstrom again 
(Courtest Donna Blakemore)
READ THE STORY: Housing at the forefront: UC regents to consider plan for a 44% increase in UCSC enrollment by 2040
11/ 11
READ THE STORY: Housing at the forefront: UC regents to consider plan for a 44% increase in UCSC enrollment by 2040
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Coming tomorrow: October through December.

Civic LifeCoast LifeCOVID 2021Health & WellnessLocal BusinessPolitics Government WatsonvilleAptosPleasure Point & Live OakCapitola & SoquelSanta CruzScotts ValleySan Lorenzo ValleyHigher EdK-12 EducationInstagram
Lookout Santa Cruz Staff