Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A woman exits her tent at the Benchlands in San Lorenzo Park.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Civic Life

The county was set to count the homeless population, but Omicron concerns have pushed it back

By Grace Stetson
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Though the Point-In-Time Count normally happens every two years, next month will be the first time Santa Cruz County’s unhoused have been tallied since before the pandemic. And that date itself was pushed back a month due to the Omicron surge. The last time — in January 2019 — volunteers totaled 2,167 people, though many believe the current number is far greater.

Share

The What: This year’s Point-in-Time Count — an observational count of the county’s unhoused population — has been delayed a month due to health and staffing challenges associated with the Omicron-related surge. Applied Survey Research, the organization that has run the count in Santa Cruz County since 2005, told Lookout on Friday that the count was pushed from Jan. 21 to Feb. 28.

Civic Life

On the shortest day and longest night, memorial honors Santa Cruz’s unhoused dead

A man covers his face as names of unhoused individuals who died in 2021 is read

Civic Life

On the shortest day and longest night, memorial honors Santa Cruz’s unhoused dead

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Community members and advocates gathered at Front and Laurel streets Tuesday to honor 151 unhoused people who died in...

The So What: Typically conducted every two years in the last 10 days of January, the PIT Count is used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help determine levels of federal funding. Due to the delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, HUD is still using the findings from the most recent count in 2019 in its calculations.

This has led to concerns from city, county and nonprofit officials who say there isn’t enough funding to address the growing need locally or nationwide. And this year, Santa Cruz County officials said they want to start conducting the count yearly, which could improve accuracy and increase funding amounts.

COVID 2022

Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times

Alameda County health workers prepare different sized syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

COVID 2022

Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

A weekly overview of COVID-19 vaccine progress and availability around Santa Cruz County, plus updates on booster shots,...

By the numbers: From the PIT Count on Jan. 31, 2019 — conducted over the course of five hours beginning at 4:30 a.m. — the county found 2,167 unhoused individuals. The organization conducted a multi-question survey over the following weeks to get more specifics. Some of the major findings included:

  • 78% of the homeless population lives outdoors rather than in a shelter.
  • 59% are over the age of 25, 67% are male and 67% are white.
  • 14% are under the age of 18.
  • 74% say they were county residents when they became homeless and 34% say they have been in the area for at least a decade.
  • 31% said they had jobs while 52% said they were unable to work.
  • 23% said they had been in foster care previously.
  • 28% said they had spent one night or more in jail, prison or juvenile hall in the past year.
  • Top six reasons that led to homelessness: Lost job, eviction, alcohol/drug use, family/domestic violence, landlord raised rent, or due to a divorce, separation or breakup.

Civic Life

Shelter from the storm: Santa Cruz’s Warming Center providing a basic, essential need during a cold winter

The rain-soaked Benchlands in San Lorenzo Park.

Civic Life

Shelter from the storm: Santa Cruz’s Warming Center providing a basic, essential need during a cold winter

By Grace Stetson

During the Dec. 13 storm, local advocate Brent Adams opened the Warming Center at Footbridge Services to help the...

What the research team says: ASR’s John Connery, who’s worked there full-time since 2013, told Lookout the extension was due to a combination of needs, including health and staffing challenges posed by the current spike in cases. The extension was approved by HUD earlier this year.

“This extended time will allow us to recruit additional volunteers, count in a post-surge timeframe, and also enable us to refine efforts to count special populations,” he said.

With the already-delayed count, Connery said there’s been even greater interest in what the count will show this year.

Civic Life

Micro tiny homes: An unusual take on emergency shelter potentially on its way to Santa Cruz

One of the two micro tiny homes Alekz Londos has distributed in Santa Cruz over the last year. In 2022, he and his business partner aim to create 200 more units.

Civic Life

Micro tiny homes: An unusual take on emergency shelter potentially on its way to Santa Cruz

By Grace Stetson

Alekz Londos created a small number of microshelters for the unhoused last year and is working to dramatically increase...

“HUD really wants and needs the numbers for funding issues and getting an idea of what’s going on,” he said. “Point-in-time counts are basically the best look at the extent and prevalence of homelessness we currently have in the country — to go a long time without them makes it tough on a lot of people.”

What’s next: ASR will continue conducting outreach for volunteers for the newly scheduled date. Following the count and the survey, the county will likely send their results from the report to HUD in the late spring or early summer.

Promoted Content

Habitat Monterey Bay: Building affordable homes and home ownership through “sweat equity”

Santa Cruz County Bank volunteers at Habitat for Humanity’s Rodeo Creek Court development
Promoted Content

Habitat Monterey Bay: Building affordable homes and home ownership through “sweat equity”

Presented by Santa Cruz County Bank

Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay is partnering with local contractors and community volunteers to build their most...

Civic LifeGovernment Latest NewsCOVID EconomyPandemic LifePlacesSanta CruzWatsonvilleInstagram
Grace Stetson

Grace Stetson covers affordability and equity issues for Lookout. She earned a master’s degree while focusing on housing issues at Northwestern’s Medill School. After a stint with NBC in New York, Grace is happy to have returned to her native Bay Area and wandered over the hill to explore the cost equation.

More from Grace Stetson