War in Ukraine.

It’s dominating the news. It’s what we are all talking about.

We see the stories, the loss of innocents and the slow, methodical destruction of a country.

Marcus Yam is no stranger to conflict photography. Here’s a first-person account from what he is seeing on the ground in Ukraine. Follow him on Twitter.

Damage caused by a Russian missile attack on the Kyiv TV tower in Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Andriy Khlyvnyuk, a Ukrainian rockstar who joined the armed forces to defend his country against the Russian invasion, is greeted by a fan in Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A Ukrainian soldier walks down railroad tracks after passing the bodies of two Russian soldiers killed in fighting on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Elderly couple in the besieged city of Irpin, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam/Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A man crosses a makeshift bridge built to allow foot traffic over the Irpin River after the main bridge was destroyed to stop the advance of Russian tanks outside Irpin, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Volunteers carry rifles across a river under a destroyed bridge to reinforce Ukrainian troops in Irpin, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds of people gather at the Kyiv train station with news of the Russian convoys approaching the city of Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Volunteer fighters muster in Kyiv waiting for orders. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A volunteer fighter walks with his rifle in a trench, ready to defend Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Volunteers make Molotov cocktails in an underground bunker to use against Russian troops in Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The view from a damaged apartment in a residential building following a missile strike in Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Kyiv authorities toughened curfew orders leaving the streets empty in the capital, Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

People whose water service at home has been disrupted line up to get water a central pumping station in Schastia, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A woman pushes a baby in a stroller across railroad tracks at the train station in Kozacha Lopan, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.