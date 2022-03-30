Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The mouth of the Pajaro River
A photo from an Army Corps report shows flooding caused by a 1995 breach of the Pajaro River. The orange circle encompasses the Town of Pajaro.
(Courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
Civic Life

Pajaro River project receives long-promised flood of money — $67 million in federal funds

By Grace StetsonHillary Ojeda
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The funding will be used in the first phase of construction for the project in both Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, adding onto the previous $4.6 million in funding toward the preconstruction, engineering and design phases of the project.

Share

On Wednesday afternoon, over 50 years after it was originally authorized by the federal Flood Control Act, Watsonville’s Pajaro River Flood Risk Reduction Project received an influx of funds to support construction.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta announced that the project — in the works since 1966 to establish flood protections for the Watsonville and Pajaro communities — had secured $67 million in federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in the fall of 2021.

Government

‘We’re 60 years behind the curve’: Pajaro River levee project on its way to combatting future disasters

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend addresses officials and media during a design agreement signing for the Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project at Atri Park in Watsonville, Monday, May 24, 2021.

Government

‘We’re 60 years behind the curve’: Pajaro River levee project on its way to combatting future disasters

By Patrick Riley

Federal, state and local officials signed off Monday on a $7.1 million deal that allows engineers to start designing...

The funding will be used in the first phase of construction for the project in both Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, adding onto the previous $4.6 million in funding toward the preconstruction, engineering and design phases of the project.

Panetta said via press release that the funding marks a major step toward project completion, and an emphasis on supporting local infrastructure to avoid the issues of climate-impacted disasters.

“We have a lot more to do, but fortunately, with this large amount of federal funding, we’ve established a solid foundation,” he said via press release.

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend, who chairs the county’s Flood Control and Water Conservation District, Zone 7, said the funding elucidates an equitable step for the community.

“The voices and needs of the residents of Watsonville and Pajaro, many of whom have been waiting for generations to receive the flood protection they deserve, have been elevated in an unprecedented and historic way,” he said.

County supervisor Greg Caput, whose district includes most of Watsonville, said that the funding will provide peace of mind for local community members along the flood zone.

“I want to thank Congressman Panetta, who has prioritized this project since he was first elected to Congress, for his hard work on our behalf,” he said.

The area last flooded in 1998 and saw three major floods before that – in1995, 1958 and 1955. The 1955 flood, which caused $1 million in damages at the time, flooded 29 blocks in Watsonville and brought up to two feet of water in some areas.

Civic LifeGovernment Coast LifeCOVID South CountyLatest NewsWatsonvilleInstagram
Grace Stetson

Grace Stetson covers affordability and equity issues for Lookout. She earned a master’s degree while focusing on housing issues at Northwestern’s Medill School. After a stint with NBC in New York, Grace is happy to have returned to her native Bay Area and wandered over the hill to explore the cost equation.

More from Grace Stetson
Hillary Ojeda

Hillary covers education issues at TK-12 schools, UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College for Lookout. Before reporting on public safety at the Iowa City Press-Citizen for three years, the California native earned a master’s degree at Columbia Journalism School.

More from Hillary Ojeda