Pajaro River project receives long-promised flood of money — $67 million in federal funds
The funding will be used in the first phase of construction for the project in both Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, adding onto the previous $4.6 million in funding toward the preconstruction, engineering and design phases of the project.
On Wednesday afternoon, over 50 years after it was originally authorized by the federal Flood Control Act, Watsonville’s Pajaro River Flood Risk Reduction Project received an influx of funds to support construction.
U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta announced that the project — in the works since 1966 to establish flood protections for the Watsonville and Pajaro communities — had secured $67 million in federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in the fall of 2021.
Panetta said via press release that the funding marks a major step toward project completion, and an emphasis on supporting local infrastructure to avoid the issues of climate-impacted disasters.
“We have a lot more to do, but fortunately, with this large amount of federal funding, we’ve established a solid foundation,” he said via press release.
Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend, who chairs the county’s Flood Control and Water Conservation District, Zone 7, said the funding elucidates an equitable step for the community.
“The voices and needs of the residents of Watsonville and Pajaro, many of whom have been waiting for generations to receive the flood protection they deserve, have been elevated in an unprecedented and historic way,” he said.
County supervisor Greg Caput, whose district includes most of Watsonville, said that the funding will provide peace of mind for local community members along the flood zone.
“I want to thank Congressman Panetta, who has prioritized this project since he was first elected to Congress, for his hard work on our behalf,” he said.
The area last flooded in 1998 and saw three major floods before that – in1995, 1958 and 1955. The 1955 flood, which caused $1 million in damages at the time, flooded 29 blocks in Watsonville and brought up to two feet of water in some areas.