Two Santa Cruz Starbucks vote in favor of unionization, a first in California

Months of organizing, hearings and waiting have finally paid off for Joe Thompson and the rest of the workers at two Santa Cruz Starbucks locations .

On Wednesday, three weeks after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) mailed ballots to voting members at the stores, the federal agency declared a majority of the votes cast favored joining the Starbucks Workers United union.

Of the 17 votes cast from the Mission Street store, 15 were in favor of the union and two against. Of the 14 votes cast at the Ocean Street store, 13 were in favor of the union and only one against. There were 32 eligible members at Mission Street and 28 eligible members at Ocean Street.

Thompson, the union organizer and a candidate for State Assembly District 28, said he was thrilled with the results.

“We did it! It’s amazing,” said Thompson. “We took on a billion-dollar corporation and won. This is a huge win for all workers.”

The two Santa Cruz stores become the first two stores in California to unionize. With the union officially recognized as the workers’ bargaining agent, Starbucks and the union will begin talks on a first contract.

The NLRB is sending election ballots to a third Santa Cruz store located on 41st Avenue and Clares Street on Friday. Further, union organizers say that they are trying to organize four other Central Coast stores.

The unionization movement — which began with a Buffalo, New York, store’s first-of-a-kind win among Starbucks locations in December 2021 — has grown significantly in a little more than a year’s time.

When the Ocean Street and Mission Street workers filed a joint request with the NLRB in February , just over 60 stores nationally had officially petitioned to unionize. As of Wednesday, nearly 250 have officially filed nationwide , with 63 now having succeeded in their efforts. Only eight stores have voted against unionizing.

Additionally, over 125 unfair labor charges have been filed against Starbucks nationally.

No union agreements have yet been finalized across the country in any of those locations, with contract negotiations expected to be quite lengthy as the massive Starbucks chain confronts new cost and labor pressures that affect the trajectory of its overall business.

This is a developing story; check back with Lookout for updates.

