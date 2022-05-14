‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ march draws hundreds to downtown Santa Cruz

With the U.S. Supreme Court seemingly set to overturn the decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Santa Cruz joined cities large and small across the country Saturday in making its opposition heard.
The “Bans Off Our Bodies” event followed the May 3 leak of a Supreme Court draft majority opinion, which outlined a decision to strike down the landmark, 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which provides a national right to abortion access and a woman’s right to choose. Written by Justice Samuel Alito, the draft opinion shows the aim of five justices — Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — to strike down the 1973 decision, long cited as legal precedent, and a subsequent 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Politico first reported the draft opinion and the story has both buoyed right-to-life activists, who have long sought such a reversal, and mobilize major opposition.
Similar marches took place from New York and Washington to San Francisco and Los Angeles, and in smaller communities across the country.
Saturday’s rally followed a May 4 event that attracted more than 200 to the Superior Court of Santa Cruz downtown, where Cynthia Mathews — who launched the Santa Cruz chapter of Planned Parenthood from her kitchen table in 1971 — said she told Lookout’s Grace Stetson what the ramifications will be when that happens sometime in the next several months.
“Over half the states in the country are ready to fall — this is a call to action,” she said, a reference to as many as 26 states set to impose abortion bans. “It’s not going to be a quick win … it’s discouraging, but it’s not over.”
That sentiment was much in evidence Saturday; here’s a sampling from social media:
Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/VxuoV05WKg— Hefy_jefy (@HefyJefy) May 14, 2022
Rally for Abortion Rights, Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/OiZ6YIaSQs— Todd 🇺🇦🌻 (@toddnthorpe) May 14, 2022
Santa Cruz making some noise #BansOffOurBodies #SantaCruz pic.twitter.com/VD7HeE7AdY— Brooke White (@bbw2019) May 14, 2022
@PPFA #SantaCruz #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/zpk4g7SP7o— EAS (@ellescott1) May 14, 2022
“My body, my choice!”#BansOffOurBodies in Santa Cruz, CA. An intersection surrounded on all sides by protestors, and an unending flow of supportive honking horns from passing cars.— Jocelyn Shratter (@jshratter) May 14, 2022
March, call, write, vote - we won’t go back. On any of it. #abortionisstilllegal pic.twitter.com/Kylbcjm69z
Santa Cruz Today. Thirty years of marches. @PPFA #bansoffourbodies pic.twitter.com/tbOdlfk7Df— Elaine Mason (@lanetweet) May 14, 2022
Today's Bans Off Our Bodies demonstration in Santa Cruz CA pic.twitter.com/uxS70i1eYX— Deborah J. Ross believes your life is precious (@DeborahJRoss) May 15, 2022
Pro-Roe abortion rights rally in downtown Santa Cruz, CA today pic.twitter.com/MH1q6n2aUL— EthanBaron (@ethanbaron) May 15, 2022
Santa Cruz, CA pic.twitter.com/MMjQyPb59b— Martha Macambridge (@materaitaly) May 15, 2022
More From Santa Cruz, CA pic.twitter.com/yEkaMdS4mA— Martha Macambridge (@materaitaly) May 15, 2022
#BansOffOurBodies @PPFA #SantaCruz pic.twitter.com/9pMhUSk0wM— EAS (@ellescott1) May 14, 2022