United Way celebrates annual campaign season with special “Together, We Can” event

The United Way of Santa Cruz County is kicking off and celebrating their Annual Campaign season on Thursday, November 10th at the Museum of Art History in Santa Cruz from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. During this event, workplace campaigns, local officials, and the community have the opportunity to come together to support youth success and youth well-being across Santa Cruz County.

Over 100 local businesses participate in the workplace campaign, raising funds to support the United Way’s work to improve the overall well-being of youth through community connectedness, college & career readiness, financial stability, and health

This year, United Way will share its continued commitment to youth success and well-being by highlighting the impacts of the United 4 Youth Initiative and United Way’s Youth Programs. Attendees will get to learn firsthand from programs how they support youth across the county and also enjoy a musical performance from a Jovenes Sanos youth member.

SUPPORTING YOUTH SUCCESS Together, We Can: Campaign Kick-Off 2022 Join United Way at the exciting Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History as we gather to celebrate our passion to give, advocate and volunteer! Enjoy appetizers and more while networking with community leaders who will help United Way reach this year’s campaign goal. Tickets are $25 each. Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History Register here

“This is a special event that showcases how Together, We Can help youth thrive, and secure over $400,000 for our local youth this campaign season,” says CEO Keisha Browder. Being United for Youth means we are here to invest in their well-being, hopes, and dreams. We know that our community is healthy when our youth are thriving, healthy and safe. We believe that when youth thrive, we all thrive.”

Together, We Can is sponsored by Bay Federal Credit Union, One Digital, Lookout Santa Cruz, and the University of California, Santa Cruz. The 2022 United Way Campaign Co-Chairs are Chris Maffia, Community Leader, and Patty Winters, Vice President of Human Resources at Bay Federal Credit Union. They will announce United Way’s community goals and share information about how to support youth success and well-being.