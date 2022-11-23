Unsung Santa Cruz: Nominate a community member who is doing great things

’Tis the season for gratitude and recognition, and in the spirit of the season, Lookout will again be highlighting the people in our communities deserving of our appreciation for their work in making the lives of others better.

It’s called our Unsung Santa Cruz series, and we want to hear your nominations of friends and neighbors you believe are doing good work in the community. Last year, we highlighted firefighters and community volunteers, farmworker advocates and allies to isolated seniors.

If you know someone who is working every day at a vital but overlooked job or undertaking with little to no appreciation, pass along a nomination to us at news@lookoutlocal.com. Be sure to put “Unsung Santa Cruz” in the subject line, and don’t be shy.

Make your best pitch and give us not only the big picture, but that telling detail. Because it’s not only about giving overdue recognition to a deserving someone, it’s also about inspiring others to take up the mantle of community betterment, and reminding ourselves that we’re all in this together.

Nominations are due Dec. 5.