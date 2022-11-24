Photo Essay: Thanksgiving food banks provide help for the holidays

With the cost of living in Santa Cruz continuing to rise and inflation hitting peoples pocketbooks this holiday season, more and more people in the community are struggling to afford basic needs such as food.

In Santa Cruz County, 1 in 4 people face hunger, according to Second Harvest Food Bank. The organization has been working to feed the community since 1972 as California’s first food bank and the second-oldest in the country. The food bank, which is funded by local donations, feeds more than 85,000 residents a month.

Santa Cruz County’s Second Harvest Food Bank is hoping to serve five million meals beween Nov. 10 and Jan. 15 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

For Thanksgiving, Second Harvest started its Holiday Food and Fund Drive on November 10 in Aptos Village. Since then, organizers have continued to raise money and supply food to partner agencies to stock their own food pantries in various communities across the county. The food bank aims to provide five million meals across the county over the winter holidays, between Nov. 10-Jan. 15.

One of those partner agencies is Bay Avenue Senior Apartments in Capitola. The apartment complex has run its own food drive and pantry, provided by Second Harvest, twice a month for more than eight years. The pantry is open to the public as well as to residents of the apartment complex.

Linda Davis, originally from Ohio, now living at the Bay Avenue Senior Apartments, stacks up on food for Thanksgiving. David told Lookout. “This food pantry means a lot. Groceries are so expensive. It means a lot to everyone here.” (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Bay Avenue Resident Services Coordinator, Lisa Smith said more than 80 per cent of residents participate in the food pantry. “We get between 80-100 people that come to get food on days that we are open. That comes to about 150 families.”

Ellen Weston and her service dog, Max. Ellen was a nurse for the county. When her husband passed away last Christmas, she found it tough to live on her own. She now calls the Bay Avenue Senior Apartments in Capitola her home. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Nutrition Programs Education Manager, Delia Bernal, who was overseeing the food distribution at Church of Nazarene off Green Valley Road in Watsonville when Lookout visited on Wednesday, said that particular distribution site hands out food to roughly 120 families per day.

A volunteer at The Second Harvest Food Bank distribution center located at the Church of Nazarene in Watsonville. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

)

Second Harvest Food Bank’s largest distribution site is located at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville. This site first opened in April 2020 and continued for several months during the pandemic. It reopened this October because organizers saw a growing need in the community. The site now serves more than 1,200 people per day.

Second Harvest Food Bank’s “Hunger Heroes” trucks transport hundreds of pounds of food across the county. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Second Harvest Santa Cruz’s Chief Development Officer Suzanne Willis said the organization provides more than a million pounds of food each month. Much of its produce is provided by local growers. “We still have some food from FEMA left over from Covid, and we also get food from grocery rescue and the open market,” she said.