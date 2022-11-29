‘Tis the season to bid: The Home for the Holidays Auction opens December 5th

As the holiday season imminently approaches, our list of to-do’s grows just as quickly. Finding the perfect gift for that special someone can be taxing, and in our current day and age, it is now more important than ever to be socially conscious about the gestures we bestow.

That’s why Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay is calling on you to help support their mission of bringing people together to build homes, community and hope through their Home for the Holidays Auction . The auction, open online from December 5th to December 10th, is a community-based effort to further Habitat for Humanity’s work to expand affordable home construction in both Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties.

This year’s virtual undertaking will boost awareness, raise funds, and garner excitement for Habitat and the families they serve. All proceeds will benefit Habitat’s Rodeo Creek Court , an eleven-home development based in Santa Cruz’s Live Oak. Habitat first began welcoming families to their new housing project in April of this year, where six families have already received the keys to their new homes! They depend upon your support to continue building and making home ownership possible for five more families.

Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay invites you to visit their auction site today and register to bid before the auction opens on December 5th. Keep an eye out for some exciting items for sale, as well as the perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones. There’s something available for everyone on your list, including:

(Chaminade Resort & Spa)

One-Night Stay with Breakfast for Two at Chaminade Resort & Spa: Experience an indulgent one-night stay with breakfast for two, at this iconic mountaintop resort situated on 300 wooded acres in scenic Santa Cruz. This award-winning resort is the ideal place to discover Santa Cruz at its most peaceful. Chaminade’s wide open spaces provide guests with ample opportunity to lounge and relax amidst lush green landscaping, featuring breathtaking views of the Monterey Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

One-Week Stay in Maui, Hawaii: Located in South Maui, close to Wailea, this destination is known for its five beautiful crescent-shaped beaches and stellar golf courses. Savor all the island has to offer with a one-week stay for up to 6 guests. This 3-bedroom-2-bathroom condo is fully furnished, including two bedrooms with king beds and one loft with a queen bed. Enjoy a staggering ocean landscape, views of migrating humpback whales (during winter months), farm-to-table cuisine and the most magnificent sunrises and sunsets. The condo also boasts close proximity to beaches, amenities, and more.

(Equinox Winery)

8-Bottle Méthode Champenoise Collection from Equinox Winery: Equinox Winery has been producing handcrafted sparkling wines in the tradition of methode champenoise since 1989. Located on the Westside of Santa Cruz, near Natural Bridges State Beach, the urban event space and tasting room is a cozy, rustic and comfortable place for special events or raising a glass with friends. The 8-bottle collection includes a 2001 Extended Tirage Blanc De Blanc, a 2017 Monterey Blanc De Blanc, a 2017 Santa Clara Valley Fiano Cuvee, a 2016 Monterey Reserve Cuvée, a 2014 Santa Cruz Mountains Blanc De Blanc, a 2017 Monterey Rosé, and two 2019 Santa Cruz Mountains Pinot Noir Rosés.

View the full list of auction items available for sale here. Read on to learn more about Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay’s inspiring efforts to provide affordable housing for all community members.

Changing lives through home ownership

At Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay, it is simple to envision a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Through community-based efforts, they aim to build simple, affordable homes for families and individuals who might not have equitable access to housing otherwise.

Their mission is operated through a framework that prioritizes sweat equity. Each Habitat homeowner is required to contribute 500 hours toward the construction of a Habitat home. Homeowner families are chosen according to their need, their ability to pay off an affordable mortgage, and their willingness to work in partnership with Habitat.

Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay is first and foremost a community-based organization, and we strive to make a positive impact on as many people as possible. There is more to their program than just providing affordable homeownership for low and very low-income families. Partner families attend workshops on budgeting and financial management. Habitat helps these partner families acquire skills and knowledge that will enable them to establish a foundation upon which they can gain economic stability and build a brighter future for their children.

Together, their volunteers and families have built 60 homes, with further plans extending through the foreseeable future.