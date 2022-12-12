Everyone deserves a decent place to live: Help Sierra & Taj build their new family home

In recent years, the housing crisis in Santa Cruz County has worsened to an unprecedented level. The stark increase in the county’s home prices has made it impossible for the majority of families to purchase any sort of reliable accommodation.

The increased tension surrounding the lack of affordable housing makes the mission of local organizations like Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay significantly more important. Habitat has helped marginalized families across the county secure homes through community-based efforts such as their current housing development project at Rodeo Creek Court in Live Oak, Santa Cruz.

“Getting our Habitat home feels like finally standing on solid ground.” — Sierra of Rodeo Creek Court

(Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay)

Six families have already received the keys to their new homes when Habitat first began welcoming families to their Rodeo Creek Court development in April of this year. They will continue to make homeownership a possibility for more families in the coming months, including Sierra and Taj Leahy.

Sierra and Taj are like many people in our Monterey Bay community. They would love to own a home here, and until Habitat came into their lives, it seemed completely out of reach. They are currently renting a house with poor insulation, leaky windows, a rotting bathroom floor, and mold in the children’s bedroom.

After spending some time traveling and experiencing other places, Sierra and Taj decided to put down roots in Santa Cruz. Now, they are excited to move into their home at Rodeo Creek Court in the summer of 2023. Their children have already made friends with other kids at Rodeo Creek Court, and they can’t wait to enjoy the garden and playground that is currently being built.

Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay believes every person deserves a decent place to live, and they need your support to further this mission. Habitat homes take time, sweat, and the support of the entire community to be built. Your contribution will directly support construction at Rodeo Creek Court and the families that live there. Help make sure that Sierra, Taj, and their two young children have a safe place to live and build their solid foundation.

SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING Help Families Like Sierra & Taj’s Find Affordable Housing Habitat homes take time, sweat, and the support of the entire community to be built. Please donate today to make sure Sierra, Taj,and their two young children have a safe place to live and build their solid foundation. On behalf of their family, and all the families that will benefit from Rodeo Creek Court, we thank you! Make a donation

Transforming lives through affordable home ownership

At Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay, it is simple to envision a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Through community-based efforts, they aim to build simple, affordable homes for families and individuals who might not have equitable access to housing otherwise.

(Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay)

Their mission is operated through a framework that prioritizes sweat equity. Each Habitat homeowner is required to contribute 500 hours toward the construction of a Habitat home.

Homeowner families are chosen according to their need, their ability to pay off an affordable mortgage, and their willingness to work in partnership with Habitat.

Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay is first and foremost a community-based organization, and they strive to make a positive impact on as many people as possible. There is more to their program than just providing affordable homeownership for low and very low-income families. Partner families attend workshops on budgeting and financial management. Habitat helps these partner families acquire skills and knowledge that will enable them to establish a foundation upon which they can gain economic stability and build a brighter future for their children.

Together, their volunteers and families have built 60 homes, with further plans extending through the foreseeable future.