Capitola Wharf taking a beating, Esplanade taking on water

As portions of the Capitola Wharf collapsed and oceanfront Esplanade businesses were fighting off water Thursday morning, under siege from one of the biggest northwest swells in recent history, police chief Andy Dally wasn’t quite ready to issue a sigh of relief.

Andy Dally, Capitola Police Chief, watches over the scene Thursday morning. (Mark Conley / Lookout Santa Cruz)

But as a surfer hyper-attuned to tide and swell, Dally knew that the situation could be much worse. The massive swell had only started filling in and will keep growing in sea height and force late into the PM hours.

By then the nearly 6' high tide that was about to peak at 8:30 a.m. will have given way to a much friendlier low tide (a minus-0.7' at 4 p.m.) that will help keep the harshest lashes of the swell further away from Capitola Village and further below the planks of the 166-year-old wharf.

“Looks like we got a bit lucky with the tide/swell combination,” Dally said.

One of the damaged portions of the Capitola Wharf. (Courtesy Anthony DiFranco)

He said the areas of flooding that could potentially damage businesses and homes are in the lower Village stretching from where Zelda’s and the Sand Bar sit over to Britannia Arms and off Riverview Drive where Soquel Creek backflow has caused some surges.

“I’m not sure if they sustained damage” to the inside of buildings,” Dally said, “but some of the decking has been damaged.”

Police and other city workers helped cordon off all car traffic to the village and they weren’t allowing anyone onto the volatile Esplanade zone. A city worker stood in front of Zelda’s with a rake, clearing debris as waves sent ocean water underneath the buildings and into the street.

“We’ve just kinda shut down the downtown village to limit the pedestrian traffic and limit the potential for danger,” he said.

Dally said he wasn’t yet sure of the extent of damage to the wharf.

“We haven’t been able to get out there and take a look yet, but there’s damage on the front end (near to the sand) and then midway there’s some damage,” he said. “I know that we replaced some piles recently but we’re at the beginning phases of it so there’s a lot more work to be done.”

After Thursday’s lashing, there will be more.

“It’s an old wharf and this is a pretty historic storm,” he said. “We’re always worried about the wharf.”