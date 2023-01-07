Santa Cruz County Storms: Here’s how to donate and volunteer to help your neighbors

With many parts of the county recovering from winter storm damage, and more rain on the way, community groups are coming together to raise money and launch volunteer efforts to help vulnerable residents during emergencies and rebuild and recover from the damaging floods and surf swells.

Here are some ways you can help.

Know of more volunteer efforts underway? E-mail us at news@lookoutlocal.com

Disaster Recovery Fund

The Community Foundation Santa Cruz County has launched a disaster fund to help residents and small business owners struggling to recover from the winter storms.

The money will go to nonprofits with deep roots in the county serving vulnerable populations on the front line of flood and storm relief and recovery efforts. Donations will also go to small businesses in coordination with local business improvement districts.

The fund will provide financial support for Santa Cruz County organizations serving vulnerable populations on the front line of flood and storm relief and recovery efforts.

Nonprofits are going door to door in neighborhoods to check on seniors, medically fragile residents, and other vulnerable populations. And with more storms heading this way, the foundation is asking for volunteers to help coordinate sandbagging, assist with cleanup efforts, and make sure residents receive public safety messages.

Donations can be made to the Santa Cruz County Disaster Fund at www.cfscc.org/disaster .



City of Santa Cruz seeks shelter volunteers

The City of Santa Cruz is seeking volunteers to help out at the emergency shelter set up at the Civic Auditorium, at 307 Church Street. Volunteers are needed at least through Monday.

Sign up for shifts by visiting this link.



Capitola fundraising and volunteer efforts

Capitola Recreation is seeking volunteers to help with disaster recovery support.

Volunteer efforts will be coordinated when staff is assured that the Village is safe for members of the public.

Capitola Recreation Division Leader Nikki Bryant LeBlond is leading the effort. Nikki will communicate with those who have signed up to volunteer as soon as the coming storm has subsided and the area is deemed safe.

Call the Capitola Community Center to provide your contact information. Call 831-475-5935 or email nbryant@ci.capitola.ca.us.

Donations are also being accepted at Jade Street Community Center in the form of water bottles and gift cards from places like OSH, Home Depot, Target. The gift cards will be distributed to those residents and business owners in need.

