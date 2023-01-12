NAACP’s ‘March for the Dream’ to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. set for Monday

The weather forecasts are not looking optimistic about Monday morning, but the MLK Day march in Santa Cruz will go on regardless.

The Santa Cruz chapter of the NAACP is sponsoring the 2023 “March for the Dream” to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. set for Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The march will begin at Pacific Avenue and Cathcart Street, rain or shine, to move its way to the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, where the day’s MLK program will continue. The free event is co-sponsored by the Resource Center for Nonviolence and Temple Beth El in Aptos.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can get details here.