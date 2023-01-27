Affected by the storms? Find recovery resources and upcoming events here

Santa Cruz County, along with state and federal agencies, has opened disaster recovery centers where local residents can access information and resources from all levels of government. The centers are accessible to anyone affected by the storm, regardless of where they live or work, their insurance or immigration status.

Agencies represented at the centers include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the California Office of Emergency Service (CalOES) and the County of Santa Cruz.

Specialists at the recovery centers can clarify information applicants may have received from FEMA or other agencies, explain rental assistance available to homeowners and renters, fax documents to a FEMA processing center, and scan or copy documents needed for case files.

Click here to fill out an online assessment form prior to visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Locations:

San Lorenzo Valley Disaster Recovery Center

Felton Library, 6121 Gushee Street, in Felton.

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Watsonville Disaster Recovery Center

Ramsay Park, 1301 Main Street, in Watsonville

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Capitola Business Recovery Center

The U.S. Small Business Administration and the California Small Business Development Center have opened a center offering services specifically to businesses impacted by the winter storms.

Location:

Capitola City Hall Community Room, 420 Capitola Avenue.

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday