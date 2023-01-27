Affected by the storms? Find recovery resources and upcoming events here

Was your home or business damaged in the winter storms? Lookout is assembling resources for property owners and tenants affected by the January atmospheric rivers. Know of a resource or event not listed here? Email us at news@lookoutlocal.com.
Disaster Recovery Centers
Santa Cruz County, along with state and federal agencies, has opened disaster recovery centers where local residents can access information and resources from all levels of government. The centers are accessible to anyone affected by the storm, regardless of where they live or work, their insurance or immigration status.
Agencies represented at the centers include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the California Office of Emergency Service (CalOES) and the County of Santa Cruz.
Specialists at the recovery centers can clarify information applicants may have received from FEMA or other agencies, explain rental assistance available to homeowners and renters, fax documents to a FEMA processing center, and scan or copy documents needed for case files.
Click here to fill out an online assessment form prior to visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.
Locations:
San Lorenzo Valley Disaster Recovery Center
Felton Library, 6121 Gushee Street, in Felton.
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Watsonville Disaster Recovery Center
Ramsay Park, 1301 Main Street, in Watsonville
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Capitola Business Recovery Center
The U.S. Small Business Administration and the California Small Business Development Center have opened a center offering services specifically to businesses impacted by the winter storms.
Location:
Capitola City Hall Community Room, 420 Capitola Avenue.
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday
Community Resource Centers
Nonprofit organization Community Bridges runs several community resource centers that help connect local residents to resources:
- Felton/San Lorenzo Valley: Mountain Community Resources 831-335-6600
- Capitola/Soquel: Live Oak Community Resources 831-476-7284
- Watsonville: La Manzana Community Resources 831-724-2997
- Santa Cruz: Nueva Vista Community Resources 831-423-5747
Santa Cruz Volunteer Center
The Santa Cruz Volunteer Center is working with community organizations and local governments to coordinate where volunteers are needed. It also has a sign-up for people to request help for flood clean-up.
- To request flood clean-up help, click here.
- To sign up to volunteer, click here.
- Volunteer center website: click here.
- To contact the volunteer center, call 831-427-5070.
Santa Cruz County Office of Response, Recovery and Resilience
To access a list of resources from the Santa Cruz County Office of Response, Recovery and Resilience, click here, and scroll down to “Disaster Recovery Resources.” The county has a Rainstorm Call Center number that can answer storm-related questions. To get in touch, call 831-454-2285.
United Way of Santa Cruz County
United Way has also compiled a list of resources available here, and anyone can dial 211 with emergency and recovery-related questions. United Way has a team of six to eight call specialists who answer calls made to 211.
United Policyholders
United Policyholders, a nonprofit that provides guidance on navigating insurance claims, has a list of tips specifically related to the 2023 California storms here. United Policyholders recommends taking photos of all the damage before cleaning up, as well as doing what you can to dry parts of your home to prevent mold. They also have a list of sample letters for filing claims here. United Policyholders is the group that is helping provide useful tips during the info sessions.
Community Foundation of Santa Cruz
The Community Foundation has launched a disaster fund to support those affected by the winter storms. To donate, click here.
There is a $75,000 match for donations to the foundation’s disaster fund. Funds will go toward small food-service businesses, individuals who have lost wages and housing, and to help renters and homeowners with remediation of their homes.
Discounted accommodation for evacuees
More than two dozen hotels across the county are offering discounted rates for local evacuees who need a place to stay. Visit Santa Cruz County, the area’s tourism marketing district, put together a list of local lodgings opening their doors to locals.