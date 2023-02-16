Day of Remembrance at the MAH

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

It promises to be a moving and eye-opening experience on Wednesday, March 1, at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History. It’s the annual Day of Remembrance event to remember the unjust incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.