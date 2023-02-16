Day of Remembrance at the MAH

Marcia Hashimoto will speak about the legacy of her late husband, Watsonville community icon and incarceration survivor Mas Hashimoto, as part of a program March 1 at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History commemorating the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
It promises to be a moving and eye-opening experience on Wednesday, March 1, at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History. It’s the annual Day of Remembrance event to remember the unjust incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.
The evening will feature a screening of the drama “Resettlement: Chicago Story,” about a family of Japanese Americans struggling to reestablish themselves in the Midwest after their internment. Also on hand, and more pertinent to locals, will be the appearance of Marcia Hashimoto, who will speak about the legacy of her late husband, Watsonville community icon and incarceration survivor Mas Hashimoto, who passed away in 2022. The event’s free, but register and tell them you’re planning to be there.