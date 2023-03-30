Resource Center for Nonviolence event puts spotlight on men’s role

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

A remarkable event of soul-searching is set to take place in April, having to do with men and their relationship to violence. “Imagine a World Without Violence: Men Speak Out” will feature a small group of prominent Santa Cruz-area men, reflecting on subjects such as masculinity in modern culture, raising boys, and men’s responsibility in facing up to sexual abuse and domestic violence, among other things.

The men in the conversation are to include the county’s lead educator, Faris Sabbah, martial arts instructor Brandon Kahl, youth mentor Deutron Kebebew and Santa Cruz Warriors president Chris Murphy.