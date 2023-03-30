Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Civic Life

Resource Center for Nonviolence event puts spotlight on men’s role

the flyer for the event "Imagine a World Without Violence"
(Via Resource Center for Nonviolence)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

An April gathering called “Imagine a World Without Violence: Men Speak Out” will feature prominent Santa Cruz men, including schools superintendent Faris Sabbah and Santa Cruz Warriors president Chris Murphy, speaking on topics involving masculinity in modern culture.

Share

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

A remarkable event of soul-searching is set to take place in April, having to do with men and their relationship to violence. “Imagine a World Without Violence: Men Speak Out” will feature a small group of prominent Santa Cruz-area men, reflecting on subjects such as masculinity in modern culture, raising boys, and men’s responsibility in facing up to sexual abuse and domestic violence, among other things.

The men in the conversation are to include the county’s lead educator, Faris Sabbah, martial arts instructor Brandon Kahl, youth mentor Deutron Kebebew and Santa Cruz Warriors president Chris Murphy.

The event is free and will take place at the Resource Center for Nonviolence on April 26. Expect more coverage when we get a bit closer to the event. Given the powerful message and the urgency of the issue of sexual assault, this promises to be a galvanizing evening.

Civic LifeWallace BaineThe Here & NowSanta CruzInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.