What’s Home? Listening Across Creative Differences

What happens when 10 artists each collaborate with a housed person and an unhoused person to make new songs, dances, plays, visual art? What new understandings will come to be? Ten short documentaries will be completed by December 2023. There will be an exhibition at The Radius Gallery at the Tannery Art Center in Santa Cruz April 13 - May 7. And a night of performance and screenings at The 418 Project on April 15.