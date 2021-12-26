Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Syringes at the Marin County Vaccination Point of Dispensary
9 Images

August 2021 top stories gallery

Syringes at the Marin County Vaccination Point of Dispensary

READ THE STORY: CZU — One Year Later (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Miriam Villalobos and Santiago Tehandon, Watsonville residents who died of COVID-19 complications

READ THE SERIES: ‘Heartbreaking’: Student dead after stabbing at Aptos High, two other students to be charged with murder
 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Palace Art & Office Supply exterior.

READ THE STORY: Fox Racing factory in Watsonville set to close; more than 200 could face layoffs
 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta ad podium

READ THE STORY: Kaiser planning its largest Santa Cruz County campus in Live Oak: Here’s what you need to know (Courtesy Kaiser Permanente)

12 kids were rescued at the harbor after their boats capsized.

READ THE STORY: State Assembly passes bills allowing for increased density on single-family lots
 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Riverfront development renderings

READ THE STORY: ‘Hero of the neighborhood’: How a Bonny Doon neighbor’s resolve helped save a Santa Cruz musical treasure
 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

READ THE STORY: When this was ‘The Murder Capital of the World’: Local author explores Santa Cruz’s nightmarish moment

 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Two Aptos/La Selva fire trucks

READ THE STORY:Some UCSC students struggle to return to campus as affordable, available housing remains elusive (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

Pajaro Valley Unified School District Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez

READ THE STORY: Masks officially back in style in Santa Cruz
 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

