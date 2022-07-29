Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Green sprouts from and around charred trees at Big Basin.
Back to Big Basin: Inside the beloved state park as it reopens post-CZU fire

Green sprouts from and around charred trees at Big Basin. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A new kiosk greets visitors returning to Big Basin Redwoods State Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

An interpretive panel touts the hardy redwoods that are Big Basin’s namesake. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Reminders of Big Basin’s recent past tower alongside a new pathway. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Zora Martin Etemadi and Cruz Cooper taken in the newly reopened portion of Big Basin. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Jeff Herbest biked from San Jose — a 46-mile round trip — for his first visit to Big Basin since the summer before the 2020 CZU fire. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A State Parks volunteer gives visitors an overview of what’s changed at Big Basin in the wake of the 2020 CZU fire. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Messages from visitors celebrate the reopening of Big Basin Redwoods State Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A new visitor information area. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Visitors map out their return to Big Basin. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

An interpretive panel marks the spot where Big Basin’s visitor center used to sit. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Skyline to the Sea Trail remains closed. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Visitors cross a new bridge near the Big Basin visitor center. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Big Basin’s new visitor center. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz residents Tera Martin and Malalai Martin Etemadi enjoying the view. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Burn piles are scattered throughout the reopened portion of Big Basin. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

An interpretive panel fills visitors in on preservation efforts. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Sunshine through charred trees and sprouts of green at Big Basin. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

