Back to Big Basin: Inside the beloved state park as it reopens post-CZU fire

Green sprouts from and around charred trees at Big Basin. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A new kiosk greets visitors returning to Big Basin Redwoods State Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
An interpretive panel touts the hardy redwoods that are Big Basin’s namesake. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Reminders of Big Basin’s recent past tower alongside a new pathway. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Zora Martin Etemadi and Cruz Cooper taken in the newly reopened portion of Big Basin. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Jeff Herbest biked from San Jose — a 46-mile round trip — for his first visit to Big Basin since the summer before the 2020 CZU fire. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A State Parks volunteer gives visitors an overview of what’s changed at Big Basin in the wake of the 2020 CZU fire. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Messages from visitors celebrate the reopening of Big Basin Redwoods State Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A new visitor information area. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Visitors map out their return to Big Basin. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
An interpretive panel marks the spot where Big Basin’s visitor center used to sit. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The Skyline to the Sea Trail remains closed. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Visitors cross a new bridge near the Big Basin visitor center. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Big Basin’s new visitor center. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Santa Cruz residents Tera Martin and Malalai Martin Etemadi enjoying the view. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Burn piles are scattered throughout the reopened portion of Big Basin. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
An interpretive panel fills visitors in on preservation efforts. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Sunshine through charred trees and sprouts of green at Big Basin. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)