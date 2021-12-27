December 2021 top stories gallery

READ THE SERIES: “Unsung Santa Cruz” features Santa Cruzans like Renee Fenker who make the area a better place to live. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Backlash over surf contest inequity leads to a reexamination of fairness, the law (Courtesy Boots McGhee)
READ THE STORY: Cabrillo vice president is charged with embezzlement, misappropriation of funds from former job (Via Cabrillo College)
READ THE STORY: Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young scratches back onto the world tour in honor of his mom (Via Nat Young’s Instagram)
READ THE STORY: UCSC announces remote instruction for first two weeks of winter 2022 quarter (UC Santa Cruz)
READ THE COLUMN: Forget about keeping Santa Cruz weird; have we lost our once-notorious edge entirely? ()
READ THE STORY: Rain causes over 18,000 to lose power; evac warning in San Lorenzo Valley (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Omicron in Santa Cruz: First two cases of variant identified in residents in their mid-20s (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
READ THE STORY: Santa Cruz reverses course, votes to move forward on first SB 35 development with 831 Water Street (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Is Santa Cruz’s reported vaccine rate inaccurately low? It just might be because of this UCSC-related quirk ()
READ THE STORY: Watsonville Community Hospital reaches preliminary agreement for sale to avoid closure (Nick Ibarra / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: Greenway submits signatures for proposed initiative on use of rail line (Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission )