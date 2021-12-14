Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
READ THE STORY: Family of inmate who died of ‘excessive water consumption’ at Santa Cruz County Jail sues sheriff, others
5 Images

February 2021 top stories gallery

READ THE STORY: Family of inmate who died of ‘excessive water consumption’ at Santa Cruz County Jail sues sheriff, others

READ THE STORY: Family of inmate who died of ‘excessive water consumption’ at Santa Cruz County Jail sues sheriff, others (Courtesy Felicia Smith)

Students at Gateway School wear masks as they work on their computers.

READ THE STORY: Vaccine showdown: Schools here can apply to reopen, but in-person classes unlikely until teachers get doses (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

READ THE STORY: ‘The landscape of fear’: Big cats pay a price for avoiding areas now inhabited by humans

READ THE STORY: ‘The landscape of fear’: Big cats pay a price for avoiding areas now inhabited by humans (Via Sebastian Kennerknecht)

Kindergarten teachers Lizzy Miller and Julie Parraguirre celebrate after their first COVID-19 vaccines, Feb. 9, 2021

READ THE STORY: Key step toward a campus return: Kindergarten teacher vaccinations set table for more formal school plan (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Mother and son walk into Main Street Elementary School to pick up learning supplies Feb. 9, 2021.

READ THE STORY: A shot in the arm for school return: Districts united on ‘March-April’ elementary plan thanks to vaccination (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

1/5