January 2021 top stories gallery

READ THE STORY: After 71 years, Palace Art & Office Supply leaves downtown Santa Cruz (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
READ THE STORY: 7,800 vaccine doses now here in SC County, but getting them into arms proves difficult (Via County of Marin)
READ THE STORY: ‘We cannot let this slow us down,’ Rep. Panetta says as he shelters in D.C. office after attack (Congressional website)
READ THE STORY: The inequities of COVID: Why has South County been impacted so disproportionately? ()
READ THE STORY: Dramatic rescue plays out at Santa Cruz Harbor as youth sailboats capsize (Courtesy Guerin Myall)
READ THE STORY: Santa Cruz City Council approves major, mixed-use riverfront development (Courtesy city of Santa Cruz)