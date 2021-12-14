Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Palace Art & Office Supply exterior.
6 Images

January 2021 top stories gallery

Palace Art & Office Supply exterior.

READ THE STORY: After 71 years, Palace Art & Office Supply leaves downtown Santa Cruz (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Syringes at the Marin County Vaccination Point of Dispensary

READ THE STORY: 7,800 vaccine doses now here in SC County, but getting them into arms proves difficult (Via County of Marin)

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta ad podium

READ THE STORY: ‘We cannot let this slow us down,’ Rep. Panetta says as he shelters in D.C. office after attack (Congressional website)

Miriam Villalobos and Santiago Tehandon, Watsonville residents who died of COVID-19 complications

READ THE STORY: The inequities of COVID: Why has South County been impacted so disproportionately? ()

12 kids were rescued at the harbor after their boats capsized.

READ THE STORY: Dramatic rescue plays out at Santa Cruz Harbor as youth sailboats capsize (Courtesy Guerin Myall)

Riverfront development renderings

READ THE STORY: Santa Cruz City Council approves major, mixed-use riverfront development (Courtesy city of Santa Cruz)

